 »   »   »  Kedarnath Sunday (Day 3) Weekend Box Office Collection: Sushant & Sara Starrer Keps Up The Momentum

Kedarnath - Sunday (Day 3) Box Office Collection

Kedarnath will see a spike in the box office collections on Sunday (Day 3) and as per early estimates, the movie might collect between Rs 10 - 15 Crores approximately.

Kedarnath - Day 2 (Saturday) Box Office Collection

The first Saturday box office collection of Kedarnath on Day 2 is Rs 9.75 Crores and that's an impressive number. The Weekend collections will give the movie a big boost and add more revenue to its kitty.

Kedarnath – Day 1 (Friday) Box Office Collection

The Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath collected Rs 7.25 Crores at the box office on Day 1 (Friday). That's a pretty decent and impressive number to start off with.

Weekday - The Test Of Time

Now that the weekend run for Kedarnath is over, the biggest test starts now as the weekday enters and we'll have to wait and watch if the movie will stand the test of time and keep up the momentum during the weekedays.

Kedarnath's Budget

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath is made on a budget of Rs 60 Crores and that includes the cost of advertising and marketing. We'll have to wait and watch if the movie will successfully cross the invested amount during the first week of its release.