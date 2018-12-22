 »   »   »  KGF (Hindi) FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: This Yash Starrer Performed Best In Mumbai!

Kiran SVS ‏ @svskiran78

"A new star is born from South Indian cinema to appeal masses across pan India @TheNameIsYash #KGF way to go champ. Loved the movie."

Shyam ‏ @shyamMSDian07

"#KGF is an engaging watch for masses. Had a high moments at regular intervals with perfect blend of commercial elements. First half is entertaining and second half where plot drives, with it's raw and rustic treatment depicts how Rocky emerge as saviour for people in KGF area."

మహి ‏ @ItinerantHeart

#KGF is mass at new peaks. The writing is wonderful. But, the execution of the journey of Rockey Bhai is mind fucking blowing. From now onwards, Namma Yash!! Namma KGF!!@TheNameIsYash Waiting for the chapter-2!!"

Sekhar A @sekhararc

"#KGF next step is to go and search all the movies directed by @prashanth_neel , acted by @thenameisyash and watch them. Cannot imagine how EPIC chapter 2 is going to be."

Krishna Koushik 😎 ‏ @krishhh17

"The hookups, breakups, airport looks, chiseled bodies, colorful outfits, lavish parties, shitty gossips in Bollywood made sure that a great cinematic experience to the audience become a rarity.

#Bahubali and #KGF are wake-up calls/tight slaps on the face of #bollywood."

లోకులు కాకులు ! 😄 🤗 ‏ @Snake_Raja

"#KGF is strictly one time watchable , Climax was brutal , it has wow moments here and there , but second half was dragging , eyefeast for fans , I do think that film is not just about elevations and they should be mingled naturally with the storytelling .. DOP , BGM . 2.5/5."

Kashyap Kadagattur @iamkash_kr

"Watched #KGF yesterday in Jaipur. The film has been dubbed into Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and other languages & is the most hyped Kannada film till date. Must say, it was a delight to watch the movie. KGF surely has delivered what it set out to achieve. @TheNameIsYash - Take a bow!"