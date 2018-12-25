 »   »   »  KGF (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4: This Yash Starrer Holds Strong On Monday!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kannada superstar Yash's latest film 'KGF' which also released in Hindi is having a great run at the box office. The film starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty continues to soar high at the box office. The Hindi version of the film minted an opening collection of Rs. 2.10 crores on Friday.
Owing to positive word-of-mouth, the movie picked up business on Day 2 and collected 3 crore which was followed by an impressive Rs. 4.10 crores on Sunday. KGF (Hindi) continued to have a strong hold at the box office on Monday as well and minted Rs. 2.90 crores. The total box office collection of KGF (Hindi) now stands at Rs. 12.10 crores.
KGF Continues To Impress At Box Office
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF continues to trend very, very well... Mon is higher than Fri and similar to Sat... #Christmas holiday today should boost its biz further... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr, Mon 2.90 cr. Total: ₹ 12.10 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."
KGF Had A Wide Theatrical Release
Yash starrer KGF released on 2460 screens in India, out of which 1500 are Hindi, 400 are Kannada, 400 are Telugu, Tamil are 100, Malayalam are 60.
Farhan Akhtar Thanked For All The Love
Following the film's impressive run at the box office, Farhan Akhar whose production house Excel Entertainment released KGF in Hindi tweeted, "So much love pouring in for #KGF .. thank you all. Proud to be associated with the incredibly talented team of #PrashantNeel @TheNameIsYash #SrinidhiShetty #VijayKirgandur @ritesh_sid."
KGF Is The First Kannada Film To Release In Five Languages
Made on a whopping budget of Rs. 80 crores, KGF is the first Kannada movie to be released in five languages at the same time - Malayalam, Telegu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada.
Yash On KGF Being Compared With Baahubali
The actor was quoted as saying by Quint, "We wanted to make a big film for our industry, take it outside and present it in our own language. But Baahubali changed a lot of things for Indian cinema.
Rajamouli, I think, he changed the whole Indian film industry. I have to give that credit to him. After watching Baahubali's complete model, we thought, yes it is a wonderful model, we have to dub in max languages and present in their respective language.
KGF is KGF, its different in its own way, so I don't think we should compare both the films.
Like Baahubali, KGF Is Also A Two Chapter Series
Like SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali', KGF id also a two chapter series.
Interestingly more than 20% of KGF Chapter 2 was already shot even before the release of the first chapter.