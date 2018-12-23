 »   »   »  KGF (Hindi) Second Day Box Office Collection: This Yash Film Witnesses A Jump In Collection

The Hindi version of Kannada superstar Yash's latest release, 'KGF' has worked its magic at the box office. After an opening collection of Rs. 2.10 crores on Friday, the film picked up business on Day 2 despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Owing to positive word of mouth, KGF witnessed an upward trend on Saturday and the film's Hindi version minted Rs. 3 crore on Saturday. The total box office collection now stands at Rs. 5.10 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [Sat]... Biz should grow further on Day 3 [Sun]... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 42.86%... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr. Total: ₹ 5.10 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."

Meanwhile, here's how the netizens reacted after watching the movie-