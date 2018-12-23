 »   »   »  KGF (Hindi) Second Day Box Office Collection: This Yash Film Witnesses A Jump In Collection

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The Hindi version of Kannada superstar Yash's latest release, 'KGF' has worked its magic at the box office. After an opening collection of Rs. 2.10 crores on Friday, the film picked up business on Day 2 despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.
Owing to positive word of mouth, KGF witnessed an upward trend on Saturday and the film's Hindi version minted Rs. 3 crore on Saturday. The total box office collection now stands at Rs. 5.10 crores.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [Sat]... Biz should grow further on Day 3 [Sun]... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 42.86%... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr. Total: ₹ 5.10 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."
Meanwhile, here's how the netizens reacted after watching the movie-
Ganesh @Atheist_Ganesh
"Finished watching #KGF. A must watch for all action movie lovers... Kudos to director... Emotions connect with the audience... Multiplex turned into single screen."
Geethesh Hemmadi @Geethesh28
"Just saw KGF. It was just awesome. I currently live in pune. Kannada version was houseful here. My local friends who saw KGF are now asking me about @TheNameIsYash and his older films. Such is the impact of #KGF . Great work @hombalefilms. #KGFMonsterHit."
Dileep :) @dileep__rockzz
"My only problem with #KGF is it's writing !! With the story he has taken up he could have easily written better emotional scenes which connects the audience more. If this film was backed by better writing it would have been in all new different level."
Chandrasekhar @ raju@619chandru
@TheNameIsYash and his team mined gold out of #KG Brilliantly made. Now, waiting for next chapter."
Deepak Joshi @deepk_Joshi
"Yesterday watched #KGF What a super fentastic movie directed by #PrashanthNeel sir and beloved #Yash acting was mind-blowing . and every single dialogue was excellent. really our #KFI proud."
Mahesh C Arali @mahesh_arali
"#KGF team has really dug out a gold standard movie out of Kolar Gold Fields.#KGFReview @hombalefilms."
Naveen Seehalli @NaveenPatel19
"Thanks a ton @TheNameIsYash and the entire KGF team for your efforts and the firm determination to make all Kannadigas proud and taking KFI to another level.. We had to wait for many years to witness this great beginning!!!!!#KGF is World Class!!!! Wish you many more success..!"
RSR @RSR_VasU
"Y'day watched #KGF too many characters wasted good screenplay & dialogues with weak narration. Action sequences, elevations can't help without a proper story & character establishment. Yash did well."