 »   »   »  KGF (Hindi) Chapter 1 Box Office Prediction

While all eyes are set towards Shahrukh Khan's much-anticipated film Zero releasing today, which has him playing a vertically-challenged man, Kannada superstar Yash is all set to enter the Hindi film territory with his latest film 'KGF' which is also releasing in Hindi language. The film is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka's Kolar region.
Will the Hindi version of Yash's KGF' have an upper hand over Shahrukh Khan's Zero?
KGF (Hindi) Will Face Tough Competition From Zero
Trade analyst Girish Johar told Pinkvilla, "KGF will be big down the South but the Hindi market traction and the release is quite at a low level and obviously with a huge competition coming from Zero, I believe the first option of the film for the audience will be Zero in Hindi market."
The Hindi Version Of KGF Is Expected To Open Around Rs. 3-5 Crores
He said, "Considering everything falls into place for KGF, it should open anywhere between Rs 3-5 crores (Hindi version)."
The Weekend Box Office Collection Will Depend On Word-Of-Mouth
Johar further added, "Weekend collection depends on the word of mouth and if the film opens to around Rs 4 crores, then it should go to around Rs 13-15 crores over the first weekend. But if it is not received well in the Hindi market then it would end up at around Rs 10 crores."
Yash On Releasing KGF In Multiple Languages
In an interview, Yash was quoted as saying, "When I convinced my director and producers to release the film in other languages, the intention was not to become a pan-India star.
I want my film to be watched by as many people as possible and I'm greedy that way. I'm a debutant in other industries and people will judge me based on my film. It wouldn't matter to them that I'm a big star in Kannada."
Apart from Kannada and Hindi, KGF is also hitting the theatrical screens in three other languages- Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
