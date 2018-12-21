 »   »   »  KGF (Hindi) Chapter 1 Box Office Prediction

KGF (Hindi) Will Face Tough Competition From Zero

Trade analyst Girish Johar told Pinkvilla, "KGF will be big down the South but the Hindi market traction and the release is quite at a low level and obviously with a huge competition coming from Zero, I believe the first option of the film for the audience will be Zero in Hindi market."

The Hindi Version Of KGF Is Expected To Open Around Rs. 3-5 Crores

He said, "Considering everything falls into place for KGF, it should open anywhere between Rs 3-5 crores (Hindi version)."

The Weekend Box Office Collection Will Depend On Word-Of-Mouth

Johar further added, "Weekend collection depends on the word of mouth and if the film opens to around Rs 4 crores, then it should go to around Rs 13-15 crores over the first weekend. But if it is not received well in the Hindi market then it would end up at around Rs 10 crores."

Yash On Releasing KGF In Multiple Languages

In an interview, Yash was quoted as saying, "When I convinced my director and producers to release the film in other languages, the intention was not to become a pan-India star.

I want my film to be watched by as many people as possible and I'm greedy that way. I'm a debutant in other industries and people will judge me based on my film. It wouldn't matter to them that I'm a big star in Kannada."