 »   »   »  KGF (Hindi) Weekend Box Office: This Yash Starrer Sets The Box Office On Fire!

Kannada superstar Yash's latest release 'KGF' which also released in Hindi is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka's Kolar region.
The Hindi version of the film collected an opening collection of Rs. 2.10 crores on Day 1. Owing to positive word-of-mouth, the movie picked up business and minted Rs. 3 crores on Day 2. KGF picked up momentum on Sunday and collected Rs. 4.10 crores. The total box office collection of KGF (Hindi version) now stands at Rs. 9.20 crores.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF goes from strength to strength... Picks up momentum over the weekend... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 9.20 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."
Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about the film-
Janardhan Chikkanna @Janardhan_11
"#KGF is a fan feast. A milestone film in showcasing the true potential of Star power. Kudos to @prashanthneel @TheNameIsYash @Karthik1423 @hombalefilms for breaking barriers of KFI. #KGFMonsterHit."
V.R.S.Prudhvi(DHFM) @vrsp357
"@TheNameIsYash What a movie sir....#KGF
EVEN 5 STARS OUT OF 5 ISNT ENOUGH FOR THIS IT DESERVES EVEN MORE...that response in telugu theatres is equal to the so called top heroes movies here in FDFS waiting to watch it one more time
#Yash Became a fan."
prashant @prashant6252
"D way #KGF has come up, one thing is sure it has taken #KFI frm Karnataka 2 al over India & to Global Platform. @TheNameIsYash u r truly a #Masterpiece @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @VKiragandur Cinematography,music & Intensity @ wic movie revolves arnd is stellar #SalamRockyBhai."
Mallikarjun Maalige @MMaalige
"#rockybhai is way more cooler badass than #tonymontana and more wrathful than #vijaydinanath.
@prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @TheNameIsYash @Karthik1423 @bhuvangowda84 #kgf #kfi #yash #KGFMonsterHi."
ANKIT @IAnkitSRKVivek
"It's Interval & what a movie #KGF is! Dialogues, Direction, Acting, Looks everything is top notch. Salaam Rocky Bhai @TheNameIsYash. What a brilliant Actor u r! Hats off man. U @prashanth_neel r genius."
Pratiksha Sharma @itspratiksharma
"Watched #KGF yesterday and feeling very proud that I'm a @TheNameIsYash fan. Go and watch KGF guys I promise you wouldn't be disappointed. Rocky bhai is rocking everywhere."