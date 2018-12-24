 »   »   »  KGF (Hindi) Weekend Box Office: This Yash Starrer Sets The Box Office On Fire!

Kannada superstar Yash's latest release 'KGF' which also released in Hindi is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka's Kolar region.

The Hindi version of the film collected an opening collection of Rs. 2.10 crores on Day 1. Owing to positive word-of-mouth, the movie picked up business and minted Rs. 3 crores on Day 2. KGF picked up momentum on Sunday and collected Rs. 4.10 crores. The total box office collection of KGF (Hindi version) now stands at Rs. 9.20 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF goes from strength to strength... Picks up momentum over the weekend... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 9.20 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version."

