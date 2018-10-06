 »   »   »  LoveYatri First Day Collection: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain Starrer Mints Rs. 2.80 Crores!

Day Box Office Collection (in rupees) 1 2.80 crores

LoveYatri First Day Collection:

Along with Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun, this week saw the release of LoveYatri which marked the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The film also marked the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala. While the music of the film became a rage with the audience, the film opened to mixed reviews.



Speaking about the box office collection, LoveYatri minted Rs. 2.80 crores in Gujarat and single screens across the nation on its opening day on Friday.



Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about the film-

