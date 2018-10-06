English
 »   »   »  LoveYatri First Day Collection: Aayush Sharma-Warina Hussain Starrer Mints Rs. 2.80 Crores!

By
      Day    Box Office Collection (in rupees)
       1     2.80 crores

    LoveYatri First Day Collection: 

    Along with Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun, this week saw the release of LoveYatri which marked the Bollywood debut of Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The film also marked the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala. While the music of the film became a rage with the audience, the film opened to mixed reviews.

    Speaking about the box office collection, LoveYatri minted Rs. 2.80 crores in Gujarat and single screens across the nation on its opening day on Friday.

    Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about the film-

    Prateek Shah ‏ @PrateekShah

    "I saw a movie yesterday which I liked. And then the newspaper today have it 0 Stars! #LoveYatri Good fun for those who like formula Bollywood movies with song and dance. Not recommended for those looking for 'sensible smart' films."

    Gdeep Walia ‏ @gdeephammi

    "@RonitBoseRoy super duper as #Sam that gujrati accent #LoveYatri sweet romantic movie."

    Arshad quraishi ‏ @qureshi_arshad1

    "I saw the movie #LoveYatri the last day I liked this very much. Drama emotion in it is a lot of romance. Have fun is a good story and I want you all also go and see this movie. @aaysharma and @Warina_Hussain did a good job inshaalllah You two will go very ahead @BeingSalmanKhan."

    R D ‏ @ItsRaviD

    "Watched #LoveYatri last night and i genuinely loved it, @aaysharma and @Warina_Hussain were fabulous. Music is excellent. Go and watch it, u won't regret it."

