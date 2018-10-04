 »   »   »  Loveyatri Box Office Prediction: Aayush-Warina Starrer Is Expected To Make This Much On Day 1

Loveyatri Box Office Prediction For Day 1

Loveyatri is expected to collect Rs 3.5 to 4.5 Crores at the box office on the first day of its release. It is a pretty good number to start with, as both the actors are newcomers.



It Is Expected To Do Well In These Places

Loveyatri is expected to do well at the box office only in Mumbai and in the state of Gujarat. The other cities will see a much lesser collection as compared to Mumbai and Gujarat.



The Main USP: Salman Khan

Loveyatri is bankrolled by none other than Salman Khan and his presence during the promotions and social media posts has brought the film to the limelight. This might help the movie find extra footfalls into the theatres.



The Word Of Mouth Can Do The Trick

If the movie ends up winning the audiences' hearts on the first day, the word of mouth is enough to make the movie a superhit at the box office. The same happened with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree.

