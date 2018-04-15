 »   »   » October Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Shoojit Sircar's much-awaited film starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu hit the theatrical screens on 13th April. The film picked up for some reviews for Varun Dhawan's performance and the unconventional love story. The critics praised the Dhawan lad for choosing a film that's quite different from what he is generally associated with.

Despite not being a typical Varun Dhawan masala film, the film minted Rs. 5.04 crores on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, ""#October has a slow start... Biz will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark... Word of mouth is extremely mixed... Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz."



Now, if early reports are to be believed then the film has picked up business on second day. Buzz is that October has shown a solid growth by 50-55% on Saturday. Reportedly the film has collected Rs. 7.47 crores on Day 2. The critical acclaim and the positive word of mouth has played a strong role for the increase of footfalls in theatres.



Earlier while speaking to the media, Varun said, "'October' comes from an extremely special place from my heart because as my career forwarded, I just felt that I started becoming more selfish and I wanted to do a selfless character like Dan."



He further added, "Dan is within all of us, we have just forgotten it with time. Let's not lose the humanity in human and that's what I wanted to say with 'October'.



The actor pleaded with his fans that it is important to give time to people in life. "Now that the film is out I can finally say this. Life is so unpredictable and we don't know when we might lose someone who is close to us. It is so important to give time to people in life and know what is your priority in life."



October marks the Bollywood debut of Banita Sandhu.