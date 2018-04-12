 »   »   » October Box Office Collection Prediction! Varun Dhawan's Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 7 Crore

October Will Not Do The Kind Of Numbers Judwaa 2 Did

He added, "Compared to the fees he charges for a mainstream commercial film, he has charged very less for October. Therefore, the burden of his fees is not on the film. Obviously, October will not do the kind of numbers Judwaa 2 or Badrinath Ki Dulhania did. But having said that, it's important for actors to keep offering variety of content to every section of the social strata. It's important for actors to do a film like October once in a while."



Varun Dhawan Has A Huge Fan Following

"One thing that works for October despite the fact that it's very niche content is the presence of Varun Dhawan in it. Courtesy Varun, who has a huge fan following, a film like this becomes feasible because a lot of people will come for Varun irrespective of the genre of the film," he concluded.



Here's What Varun Said About The Risk

On a related note, when TOI asked Varun the same, he said, "I want to remove the word risk here from this conversation because love as a genre is one of the biggest and even successful genres in our country. Jo pictures chali hai, they have often been love stories since decades. People want to see love stories and from a long time a unique love story hasn't been made here.''



The Movie Is Not About Dates & Love At First Sight

''It's an unusual take on love and the moment Shoojitda narrated me the story, I was drawn to it. I also wondered how it was a love story because it's not about dates, love at first sight, chasing around, saying no then saying yes, longing, crying, it's not about that. It's a different take on love and makes us realise that it is deeper. Shoojitda's philosophy on love was something else. I remember him saying, love is what you do. Just saying I love you doesn't mean anything."

