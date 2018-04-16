 »   »   » October Box Office Collection Day 3: This Varun Dhawan Film Continues To Impress

Related Articles
- Varun Dhawan's Wish List: Actor Says He Wants To Work With Shankar & SS Rajamouli!
- October Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!
- Varun Dhawan's October First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection!
- Kartik Aryan Aka Sonu Meets Varun Dhawan Ki 'Sweety' Natasha Dalal & Their Picture Will Crack You Up
- Varun Dhawan's October Movie Review: Live Audience Updates
- October Review: Varun Dhawan's Heartfelt Act Evokes A Different Fragrance Of Love & It Lingers Long!
- October Box Office Collection Prediction! Varun Dhawan's Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 7 Crore
- INTERVIEW! Varun Dhawan: My Idea About Love Has Gone Back To What It Should Be
- NOT Ranveer Singh! Varun Dhawan Is The Highest Paid Performer At IPL Opening Night?
- Varun Dhawan: Success Is A Double-edged Sword!
- Imtiaz Ali Keen To Cast Varun Dhawan In His Next After His Film With Shahid Kapoor Fails To Happen?
- An Actor's Life Can Sometimes Feel Fake: Varun Dhawan
- Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 Beats Lifetime Collections Of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2!
Shoojit Sircar's October has taken over the hearts of everyone with the unique love story the film has portrayed. The film began on a slow note on its opening day, But with positive reviews and good word-of-mouth, the film has picked up business in the weekend. As per a India Today report, 'The movie, which opened to a low occupancy, showed 48 percent growth Saturday and maintained the pace on Sunday mainly at the multiplexes across the country.'
October which is far away from a typical Varun Dhawan masala film had the audience showering the young lad for his portrayal of Dan and his 'unconventional' love story. Read on to know how the film fared at the box office on weekend-
October Is Maintaining The Pace
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it's all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz."
Post The Film's Release, Varun Has A Message For All His Fans
The actor was quoted as saying, "Now that the film is out I can finally say this. Life is so unpredictable and we don't know when we might lose someone who is close to us. It is so important to give time to people in life and know what is your priority in life."
Varun Took Up October Because Of This Reason
"I was the last person cast in the film after meeting Shoojit Sircar. I think casting should happen that way... Not because one actor is doing good in films. When I heard the story, I was so moved by it that I felt the need of doing the film." He had further added, " I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being." Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, October also stars Banita Sandhu.
Meanwhile Baaghi 2 Is Killing It At The Box Office
Taran Adarsh tweeted, " And #Baaghi2 crosses ₹ 150 cr mark... The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors... [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 155.65 cr. India biz.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.