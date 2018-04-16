English
 October Box Office Collection Day 3: This Varun Dhawan Film Continues To Impress

October Box Office Collection Day 3: This Varun Dhawan Film Continues To Impress

Shoojit Sircar's October has taken over the hearts of everyone with the unique love story the film has portrayed. The film began on a slow note on its opening day, But with positive reviews and good word-of-mouth, the film has picked up business in the weekend. As per a India Today report, 'The movie, which opened to a low occupancy, showed 48 percent growth Saturday and maintained the pace on Sunday mainly at the multiplexes across the country.'

October which is far away from a typical Varun Dhawan masala film had the audience showering the young lad for his portrayal of Dan and his 'unconventional' love story. Read on to know how the film fared at the box office on weekend-

October Is Maintaining The Pace

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it's all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz."

Post The Film's Release, Varun Has A Message For All His Fans

The actor was quoted as saying, "Now that the film is out I can finally say this. Life is so unpredictable and we don't know when we might lose someone who is close to us. It is so important to give time to people in life and know what is your priority in life."

Varun Took Up October Because Of This Reason

"I was the last person cast in the film after meeting Shoojit Sircar. I think casting should happen that way... Not because one actor is doing good in films. When I heard the story, I was so moved by it that I felt the need of doing the film." He had further added, " I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being." Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, October also stars Banita Sandhu.

Meanwhile Baaghi 2 Is Killing It At The Box Office

Taran Adarsh tweeted, " And #Baaghi2 crosses ₹ 150 cr mark... The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors... [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 155.65 cr. India biz.



