 »   »   » October Box Office Collection Day 3: This Varun Dhawan Film Continues To Impress

October Is Maintaining The Pace

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it's all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz."



Post The Film's Release, Varun Has A Message For All His Fans

The actor was quoted as saying, "Now that the film is out I can finally say this. Life is so unpredictable and we don't know when we might lose someone who is close to us. It is so important to give time to people in life and know what is your priority in life."



Varun Took Up October Because Of This Reason

"I was the last person cast in the film after meeting Shoojit Sircar. I think casting should happen that way... Not because one actor is doing good in films. When I heard the story, I was so moved by it that I felt the need of doing the film." He had further added, " I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being." Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, October also stars Banita Sandhu.



Meanwhile Baaghi 2 Is Killing It At The Box Office

Taran Adarsh tweeted, " And #Baaghi2 crosses ₹ 150 cr mark... The mass pockets/single screens remain the main contributors... [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 155.65 cr. India biz.









