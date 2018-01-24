 »   »   » Padmaavat Box Office Prediction! Will The Controversies Affect The Collection Of The Film?

A Lot Of People Want To Watch It

There is a huge anticipation amongst movie goers about Padmaavat. A lot of people want to watch it. It is a rich tribute to India's History, especially the Rajasthani and Rajput community.



The Bookings Are Already Started

The booking for paid previews are happening on the 24th, a day prior to the official release, and I am only talking about the premium IMAX properties, is extraordinary.



The Advance Booking Numbers Are Great

The advance booking for Friday and for all shows on Sunday as well are great. And we are expecting a bumper opening.



Will Cross Rs 100 Crore In First Four Days Of Release

Padmaavat can conveniently cross the Rs 100 crore mark on the four day weekend (25-28). The opening figures are subject to a lot of factors.



Audiences Need Protection

We are really hopeful that the state governments, the law enforcement agencies especially after the Supreme Court order, will ensure all the protection, that there are no protests of cases of vandalism that take place when people go out to watch Padmaavat.



What About Rajput Karni Sena?

Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi told a daily, "We are ready to watch the film. We never said that we will not watch the film. The filmmaker had assured us one year ago that he will go for a special screening and now he has written for the screening and we are ready for that."



However...

Even after the Supreme Court refused to modify its earlier order to allow Padmaavat to be screened in cinema halls across the country, it is unlikely to be released in Rajasthan as the distributors are still not ready to buy the rights.

