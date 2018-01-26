 »   »   » Padmaavat First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! Deepika's Film Gets A FANTASTIC RESPONSE

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece Padmaavat has received a great response from the cinemagoers. Despie being a working day, the magnum opus got a good opening. It has been released in 4,800 screens across India.
As per the early estimates, this Deepika Padukone starrer is expected to collect Rs 25 to 30 crore on its first day. Talking about the paid preview shows on Wednesday (24th Jan), trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the first box office figures, "Despite challenges and extremely limited preview shows [which commenced in evening], #Padmaavat collects ₹ 5 cr in previews screenings on Wed." Meanwhile, read what audiences are saying after watching the movie.
Raj Singh Arora @rajsingharora26
Just watched #Padmaavat What a Beautiful & Powerful Film #SLB What a shame what all these people did when the film is Filled only with one emotion Rajput Pride all the way. @deepikapadukone You looked like a rajput painting , @RanveerOfficial Deadly BUT @shahidkapoor You Ruled :)
Pragya Jaiswal @ItsMePragya
#Padmaavat is poetry in motion!! Every frame n every shot is a delight to watch..@RanveerOfficial So evil but soo good, its unreal! @deepikapadukone is the epitome of all things dreams r made of, poised beautiful witty n strong..@shahidkapoor powerful n nuanced, true blue Rajput
Avadoot Ashtaputre @Avadoot79
@shahidkapoor - Dude take a bow for your performance in #padmaavat. Splendid performance and my respect for you has gone up tremendously.
sri hari @srhri079
They might be life time performances from Ranveer and Deepika right there #Padmaavat
Simi Garewal @Simi_Garewal
Still zoned out by the sweeping..majestic.. raphsodic #Padmaavat.The volcanic @RanveerOfficial.. the gravitas of @shahidkapoor..the regal mystique of @deepikapadukone. What a glorious epic by an aesthetician! SLB you are a national treasure!!
Shubham Awasthi @Ishubhamawasthi
I really hope all those who tried to ban #Padmaavat feel thoroughly ashamed of themselves. The film celebrates bravery, valour & honour of Rajputs. Instead of banning it India should be proud of this work of art.@deepikapadukone
Ashwin Vyas @AshwinVyas03
#Padmaavat F**kall movie. Glossy fashion show like most bollywood nonsense. Nothing else. Total waste of time and money. Only saver is arijit singh's binte dil song and Khilji's khalibali dance.
∞ Ratan Singh's BAE ∞ @rashi_giria
I'm soooo excited I'm going to watch Padmaavat again today! Hopefully I'll be paying attention to the movie this time and not just on @shahidkapoor ‘s abs and body. ❤️🤤 #Padmaavat.
sureshkumar @sureshhearty
Perfect hero of the flim #Padmaavat @shahidkapoor
Mahesh Mitkari @mitkarimahesh
#Padmaavat only and only @RanveerOfficial खुंखार....
Nishkarsh Singh Chauhan @nishkarshsingh
Though #Padmaavat is a fairly long movie but doesn't leave u even for a second. Each scene is thoughtfully crafted but few of them stays with us even after the movie gets over. The chess game sequence b/w Khilji & Rawal Ratan and the Climax are few of them.
Sapna Madan @sapnamadan
Watched #Padmaavat yesterday. It is so pro #Rajput. Wondering why so much hullabaloo. #KarniSena move back.
Aryan jaswani @Aryanjaswani
#Padmaavat देखने के बाद समझ नहीं आया कि राजपूत क्यों भड़कें हुए है,जब की फ़िल्म में राजपूतों और #पद्मावती
को तो "अच्छा दिखाया गया है",
भड़कना तो उन्हें चाहिए "था" जो #Khilji को महान मानते हैं,जिसे "अच्छा नहीं दिखाया गया"।
Meanwhile
Keep watching this space for more updates on Padmaavat box office collection.
Also Read: He CHEATED On Her! The UNEXPECTED Thing Shilpa Shetty Did After Seeing EX Akshay Kumar At HT Awards