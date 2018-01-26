 »   »   » Padmaavat First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! Deepika's Film Gets A FANTASTIC RESPONSE

Raj Singh Arora‏ @rajsingharora26

Just watched #Padmaavat What a Beautiful & Powerful Film #SLB What a shame what all these people did when the film is Filled only with one emotion Rajput Pride all the way. @deepikapadukone You looked like a rajput painting , @RanveerOfficial Deadly BUT @shahidkapoor You Ruled :)



Pragya Jaiswal @ItsMePragya

#Padmaavat is poetry in motion!! Every frame n every shot is a delight to watch..@RanveerOfficial So evil but soo good, its unreal! @deepikapadukone is the epitome of all things dreams r made of, poised beautiful witty n strong..@shahidkapoor powerful n nuanced, true blue Rajput



Avadoot Ashtaputre‏ @Avadoot79

@shahidkapoor - Dude take a bow for your performance in #padmaavat. Splendid performance and my respect for you has gone up tremendously.



sri hari‏ @srhri079

They might be life time performances from Ranveer and Deepika right there #Padmaavat



Simi Garewal‏ @Simi_Garewal

Still zoned out by the sweeping..majestic.. raphsodic #Padmaavat.The volcanic @RanveerOfficial.. the gravitas of @shahidkapoor..the regal mystique of @deepikapadukone. What a glorious epic by an aesthetician! SLB you are a national treasure!!



Shubham Awasthi‏ @Ishubhamawasthi

I really hope all those who tried to ban #Padmaavat feel thoroughly ashamed of themselves. The film celebrates bravery, valour & honour of Rajputs. Instead of banning it India should be proud of this work of art.@deepikapadukone



Ashwin Vyas‏ @AshwinVyas03

#Padmaavat F**kall movie. Glossy fashion show like most bollywood nonsense. Nothing else. Total waste of time and money. Only saver is arijit singh's binte dil song and Khilji's khalibali dance.



∞ Ratan Singh's BAE ∞‏ @rashi_giria

I'm soooo excited I'm going to watch Padmaavat again today! Hopefully I'll be paying attention to the movie this time and not just on @shahidkapoor ‘s abs and body. ❤️🤤 #Padmaavat.



sureshkumar‏ @sureshhearty

Perfect hero of the flim #Padmaavat @shahidkapoor



Mahesh Mitkari‏ @mitkarimahesh

#Padmaavat only and only @RanveerOfficial खुंखार....



Nishkarsh Singh Chauhan‏ @nishkarshsingh

Though #Padmaavat is a fairly long movie but doesn't leave u even for a second. Each scene is thoughtfully crafted but few of them stays with us even after the movie gets over. The chess game sequence b/w Khilji & Rawal Ratan and the Climax are few of them.



Sapna Madan‏ @sapnamadan

Watched #Padmaavat yesterday. It is so pro #Rajput. Wondering why so much hullabaloo. #KarniSena move back.



Aryan jaswani‏ @Aryanjaswani

#Padmaavat देखने के बाद समझ नहीं आया कि राजपूत क्यों भड़कें हुए है,जब की फ़िल्म में राजपूतों और #पद्मावती

को तो "अच्छा दिखाया गया है",

भड़कना तो उन्हें चाहिए "था" जो #Khilji को महान मानते हैं,जिसे "अच्छा नहीं दिखाया गया"।



Meanwhile

Keep watching this space for more updates on Padmaavat box office collection.

