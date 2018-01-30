 »   »   » Padmaavat First Weekend (Sunday) Box Office Collection! MIND-BLOWING!

Padmaavat First Weekend Collection crosses 100 crore: Deepika Padukone | Ranveer Singh | FilmiBeat

Padmaavat's box office collection is a tight slap on the face of the hate mongers and the fringe groups. Despite widespread protests by Karni sena, the movie is performing extremely well at the Indian as well as the International box office. As per the early estimates, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat has already crossed Rs 100 crores at the domestic box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the overseas collections, ''Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a huge fan-base in North America and coupled with the merits of the film, #Padmaavat has embarked on a SPECTACULAR START in USA and Canada, both...#Padmaavat records the HIGHEST SINGLE DAY [note: Hindi film] in North America [USA and Canada] on Sat... Higher than #PK, #Dangal, #Dhoom3 and #BajrangiBhaijaan... #Padmaavat is a MONSTROUS HIT there... Figures coming up!

Revealing the Sunday collection, he wrote, "Looking at the overall scenario, #Padmaavat has put up FANTASTIC numbers in its extended weekend... Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr. Total: ₹ 114 cr. India biz."



Joy‏ @Joydas: Karni Sena Have A Point Watched #Padmaavat. The Movie shows Rajputs full of glory, valour, pride and as brave hearts who would rather give their life than be defeated. Which means Karni Sena and those opposing the Movie have a Point. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has distorted history

Vani S.‏ @vaniiilas: Mind Blowing Film @deepikapadukone definitely a movie worth rewatching!! Loved it and loved your acting 😭😍🙌🏼 mind blowing film #Padmaavat

Siddhi Ajagaonkar‏@Ime_n_mySalman: Can't Get Over This Song Can't get over this song Khali bali ho gaya hai dil @RanveerOfficial jabardast, puri tarah chaa gaye! 👏🏻👏🏻

#RanveerSingh #KhaliBali #Padmaavat @filmpadmaavat

Adil‏ @Addi_Salman: To Hell With Karni Sena Overseas Me Aag Laga Di #Padmaavat Ne. Karni Sena Ki Aisi Ki Taisi. Faltu Me Itni Hype Banwa Di. 😂

αβπiηαγ‏ @D3ViL_AB: Depressive Ending #Padmaavat was not too bad - actually kind of liked it. Depressive ending.

Sophia Rahiman: Ranveer Was Awesome Finally got to watch #Padmaavat & my favorite ❤❤@RanveerOfficial ❤❤ 😍😍😍 you were AWESOME !!!! & I was Awe struck..💘💘💘 you are the BEST !!! sending lots of love & wishes your way 😚😚😚😚😚

Siddhi Ajagaonkar‏: More Power To You Deepika U were power personified as Rani padmavati @deepikapadukone looking juz like a maharani and you owned it with ur eyes doing all the talking! More power to you 👏🏻#Padmaavat

Swati Patnaik‏ : Make A Movie On Rani Laxmi Bai Magical man #SanjayLeelaBhansali. Thank you for the Entertainment.

P. S. Make a movie on Rani Laxmi Bai.#Padmaavat

