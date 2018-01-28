 »   »   » Padmaavat 3rd Day (Saturday) Box Office Collection: Just One Day Away From Entering 100 Crore Club!

Meanwhile, Deepika Dines With Media..

Deepika Padukone hosted a dinner for media person at Maharaja Bhog last night in Mumbai and her pictures are too sweet to be missed!



Deepika Says She Cried After Watching Padmaavat

While, interacting with the media, Deepika said,"I was sitting between Ranveer and Sanjay Sir and and the end - we just broke down and cried. We were bawling at what we had done and what we had just seen."



Deepika On Jauhar Scene In Padmaavat

"It's a 15-minute long scene without any dialogue and at the end of it... I was physically, mentally, emotionally drained."



Deepika On Ranveer-Shahid Fight Sequence

"For me, one of the most iconic scenes is the fight between Khilji and Rawal. I have not seen an action sequence with two leading stars shot like that."



"It was raw, you could actually see that they were fighting. It was not ki main body dikhaounga, they were fighting, pushing each other. That whole sequence for me is one of the best cinematic experiences."



Why Deepika Chose Rajasthani Food For Media?

When asked about the same, she said, "To make up for the Rajasthani food that I never got to eat when shooting Padmaavat."



How Deepika’s Parents Reacted After Watching The Film

"We always FaceTime each other after my films release and this time I could see from their expressions that they were overwhelmed - they just couldn't believe what they had seen"



They’re Proud Of Her

"I could tell that they were stunned. They were asking themselves, ‘Is this really our daughter?'," added Deepika Padukone.

