 »   »   » PadMan First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection! Akshay Kumar's Film Failed To Cross Rs 50 Crore

Strong Word Of Mouth

On the other hand, famous trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#PadMan showed GOOD TRENDING over the weekend... Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total... Word of mouth is strong... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr. Total: ₹ 40.05 cr. India biz.''



Pakistan Banned PadMan For Its Taboo Subject

On a related note, PadMan has been banned in Pakistan. The country's Federal Censor Board has refused to give its nod for the release of the R Balki-directed film. He told PTI, "We can't allow our film distributors to import films which are against our traditions and culture," FCB member Ishaq Ahmed said. The members of Punjab Film Censor Board also refused to watch the film saying it is based on a "taboo subject" and outrightly rejected any clearance certificate to it.



PadMan Is Against Our Culture

"We can't allow the screening of films on taboo subjects in our cinemas as it is not in our culture, society or even religion," a member said. Well-known Pakistani filmmaker Syed Noor said that there was a need to speak to the local film distributors and exhibitors about the films they import from other countries. Not only this film PadMan but I think even Padmaavat should not have been released in Pakistan as it portrays Muslims in a very negative light," Noor said.



Pakistan Censor Board Did Not Even Bother To See The Film

Meanwhile, R Balki told Deccan Chronicle, "I am disturbed by this prejudiced pre-judgement. I believe the Pakistan censor board didn't even bother to see the film.''



The Health Concerns Of Women Harm Any Culture?

''They refused to have anything to do with it, arguing that such films threaten Islamic culture and history. Pray tell, how does a film about the health concerns of women harm any culture in the world? It is truly saddening that we still look at a normal, monthly physiological occurrence as something not to be spoken about."



Just View The Film Once

"I urge the Pakistani censor board to view the film. They will realise how deeply empathetic it is to the culture of the Asian subcontinent where women die due to a lack of menstrual hygiene."



Ban On All The Indian Films In Pakistan?

A source from Pakistan says PadMan was being served up an example of the country's censorial austerity. "By being liberal over Padmaavat, the Pakistan censor board has incensed a powerful lobby in Pakistan's politics, which is now threatening a ban on all Indian films in Pakistan. Pad Man is suffering a collateral damage."

