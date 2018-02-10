 »   »   » PadMan First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! Akshay Kumar's Movie Gets DECENT Response

Murali RANGASTHALAM TM‏ @Murali_tweetz

#Padman is a awakening and educating film...which was a biopic of muruganantham from coimbatore ... It's good attempt but execution was bad.. #Akshay is the saviour..total one-man show 🙏👌



Less humour..than previous outings..toilet etc it's more like discovery channel docu..



Deepika Jaswal‏ @deepika_jaswal

The movie should reach each and every corner of the society #Padman



Rohit Jaiswal‏ @rohitjswl01

Getting reports thruout India... Girls crowd is missing?? Y... Just becoz its based on a subject, which we dont talk?? I request every girl from tommrw feel free to watch #PadMan, It will not make u ashame but it will make u all more proud....



Joginder Tuteja‏ @Tutejajoginder

#PadMan - 1st half of the film is a little overbearing due to many dramatic elements that seem a bit repetitive. However 2nd half has a lot more interesting episodes as PadMan takes his journey to the next level. As for climax, it is very very entertaining



Afsana Ahmed‏ @afsanaahmed

If #AkshayKumar single handedly held #Padman ,the lovely @sonamakapoor wit her understated ebullience stood solid,supporting him.



2.0 GOLD‏ @AkkiTheMegastar

Watched #Padman yesterday. Akki sir deserves a big applause for his performance, especially his 10 mins speech. Excellent movie overall. Never expected it to be this good and also first time I liked Sonam's acting. 4.5 stars @akshaykumar



Devang‏ @devangroy2009

#Padman gives such a great message but sadly, my neighbour being a man of a doctor asked us(my family) where are you back from and we said @PadManTheFilm and the akward silence said it all. Will the thought ever change in India? @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte



sarthak patnaik‏ @sarthakpatnaik1

Akshay Kumar is just a treat to watch 😎

#Padman starts flying



Dhaval Shah‏ @Dhavalshah_14

@PadManTheFilm is definitely a movie I'd recommend to watch for those who haven't seen it yet. An amazing and award winning movie for sure #PadMan #AkshayKumar



Gauri Shinde‏ @gauris

Hats off to you beautiful fine actresses @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte & @mrsfunnybones for this awesome beauty of a film #Padman. U made the men look good. @akshaykumar #RBalki. Take a bow❤️



On A Related Note

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

