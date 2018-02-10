 »   »   » PadMan First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! Akshay Kumar's Movie Gets DECENT Response

Akshay Kumar's ambitious film PadMan, which is based on the life of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham is getting decent response from the audience.
The film saw 20-25 percent occupancy in the morning shows on Friday. Talking about the early estimates of PadMan, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, Early estimates for @akshaykumar 's #Padman Day 1 All-India nett has come in.. It's ₹ 10 Crs..Decent Number for Day 1 given the subject.. Should see good growth today and tomorrow.. (Sat and Sun).''
He also revealed the overseas collections, he wrote, ''#Padman Day 1 Overseas BO: #NorthAmerica - US$127,000, #Australia - US$28,874, #NewZealand - US$17,674.'' Meanwhile, read what the twitter world is saying after watching the movie.
Murali RANGASTHALAM TM @Murali_tweetz
#Padman is a awakening and educating film...which was a biopic of muruganantham from coimbatore ... It's good attempt but execution was bad.. #Akshay is the saviour..total one-man show 🙏👌
Less humour..than previous outings..toilet etc it's more like discovery channel docu..
Deepika Jaswal @deepika_jaswal
The movie should reach each and every corner of the society #Padman
Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01
Getting reports thruout India... Girls crowd is missing?? Y... Just becoz its based on a subject, which we dont talk?? I request every girl from tommrw feel free to watch #PadMan, It will not make u ashame but it will make u all more proud....
Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder
#PadMan - 1st half of the film is a little overbearing due to many dramatic elements that seem a bit repetitive. However 2nd half has a lot more interesting episodes as PadMan takes his journey to the next level. As for climax, it is very very entertaining
Afsana Ahmed @afsanaahmed
If #AkshayKumar single handedly held #Padman ,the lovely @sonamakapoor wit her understated ebullience stood solid,supporting him.
2.0 GOLD @AkkiTheMegastar
Watched #Padman yesterday. Akki sir deserves a big applause for his performance, especially his 10 mins speech. Excellent movie overall. Never expected it to be this good and also first time I liked Sonam's acting. 4.5 stars @akshaykumar
Devang @devangroy2009
#Padman gives such a great message but sadly, my neighbour being a man of a doctor asked us(my family) where are you back from and we said @PadManTheFilm and the akward silence said it all. Will the thought ever change in India? @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte
sarthak patnaik @sarthakpatnaik1
Akshay Kumar is just a treat to watch 😎
#Padman starts flying
Dhaval Shah @Dhavalshah_14
@PadManTheFilm is definitely a movie I'd recommend to watch for those who haven't seen it yet. An amazing and award winning movie for sure #PadMan #AkshayKumar
Gauri Shinde @gauris
Hats off to you beautiful fine actresses @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte & @mrsfunnybones for this awesome beauty of a film #Padman. U made the men look good. @akshaykumar #RBalki. Take a bow❤️
Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.
