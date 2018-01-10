 »   »   » SHOCKING! Deepika Padukone's Padmavat To Suffer Losses Of Rs 80 Crore At The Box Office?

After months of uncertainty and violent protests, Deepika Padkone's Padmavat is all set to release on Jan 25.

Even after getting the 'U/A' certificate from the CBFC board, Rajasthan Government has announced that they will not let Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus to release in their state. And this will surely hamper the total collection of the movie. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Padmavat might also suffer losses of Rs 80 crore at the box office. Read how....

If These States Don't Allow Padmavat To Release... The movie will suffer huge losses if Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar that had initially banned the release of the film in December decide to hold fast to their decision of non-release. It's A Tough Call For The Makers Talking about it, film trade and business analyst Girish Johar told the web portal, "Currently everyone is on a wait and watch mode and are taking cautious steps towards the release of Padmavat. And with Rajasthan coming straight and saying that they will not allow the release of the film in the state, I think it is a tough call for the makers since they have many speed breakers ahead and very little time on their hands." The Movie Will Suffer Losses Further talking about the loss the makers of Padmavat might face if more states that had initially banned the release of Padmavat join in, Johar adds, "If you are estimating a lifetime business of Rs. 12 cr. coming in from Rajasthan, then I would estimate another Rs. 25-30 cr. from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab & Haryana at Rs. 20-25 cr., and another Rs. 5 cr. or so from Bihar and approx. 10 cr. from Madhya Pradesh.'' If These States Ban The Movie Too... ''Now if these states too join Rajasthan in banning the release of Padmavat, the makers of the film could see a negation of anywhere between Rs. 75-80 cr. in business being wiped out." Minimum Loss Of 30-35% When trade analyst Amod Mehra was aksed about the same, "As of now the makers are easily looking at a loss of 30-35% in terms of business at the box office.'' He Added ''But this loss could easily go up to even 40% of the total revenue that they could have earned. In general terms, Rajasthan is considered as 12-15% of the total market share and it also depends on how much you sell the property in that particular region, this changes from film to film. So we also have to look at it in a general sense and it will take some more time to estimate a total loss figure that the makers of Padmavat might face.'' It's A Wait & Watch Situation Trade and business analyst Taran Adarsh says, ''I have been reading the media reports too, but as of now it is a wait and watch situation. One cannot really calculate the losses that would happen, till the time everything is finalised and we get to know where the film is releasing and where it is not or will be affected.'' One Can't Assume ''As of now there are 16 days more for the release of the film, so you cannot assume that there will be substantial losses.''

For the uninitiated, Padmavat will clash with Akshay Kumar's film Padman at the box office.

