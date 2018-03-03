 »   »   » Pari First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! This Anushka Sharma Starrer Gets A Decent Start

After the poor performance of Jab Harry Met Sejal at the box office, Anushka Sharma is back with yet another film; this time she's here to spook you!

We are talking about her latest release Pari which hit the theatrical screens yesterday. Pari is a horror movie and some might call it odd to release such film on Holi.

Talking about the film's box office performance, early reports suggest that the film opened to occupancy of around 10 to 12 percent across the country.

It has been reported that the film started slowly but picked up business later in the evening once the Holi festivities got over. As per a Box Office India report, Pari collected appproximately Rs. 3.75 crore on its opening day.

Pari is made on the reasonable budget of Rs 18 crore including promotion and advertising. Interestingly, it has already recovered Rs 10 crore through satellite, music and other rights. Meanwhile, the film has received some rave reviews for Anushka Sharma's act.

Prior to the film's release, If I tell you Pari is a love story, you will be surprised. But it is. It's not something which you can define or confine to one genre. Horror's always a treatment and atmospheric horror is just brilliant, which is what Pari is all about."

She had also added, "Love stories also don't work at times, but there are lesser examples to make here. So you can say horror mein aisa hota hai. This genre isn't one that has been tried-and-tested. I believe it's got an untapped potential. India watches a lot of horror and it's an interesting space. Horror doesn't always have to be about ghosts coming out of closets. It's a theme. It's the treatment and that's what is exciting. This genre has not been explored too well in Bollywood, which is why I got into this. I want people to always expect the unconventional from me."

Directed by debutant director Prosit Roy, Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,