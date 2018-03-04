 »   »   » Pari Saturday (2nd Day) Box Office Collection! Anushka Sharma's Film Picks Up Business

Anushka Sharma's latest release Pari has opened to some rave reviews with praises pouring in for the actress's performance.

Reportedly on its opening day, the film started slowly but picked up business later in the evening once the Holi festivities got over.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, "Pari started slow in morning shows [some theatres were closed due to Holi celebrations], but picked up- at metros mainly- as the day progressed...Evening/night shows reported better occupany...Friday Rs. 4.36 crores, despite no release in some South markets...India biz."



Co-producer Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment told DNA, "In many places outside Mumbai where theatres did not shut totally, they opened post 3 pm. But the word of mouth is so good that Saturday and Sunday will prove to be good days for this Anushka starrer. However, states like West Bengal where people celebrated Holi yesterday, have registered extremely good collections on day 1 itself."



As per early estimates, the supernatural thriller has minted Rs 6 crore at the Indian box office on day 2. Its total two-day domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 10.21 crore net (approximately).



Pari is made on the reasonable budget of Rs 18 crore including promotion and advertising. Interestingly, it has already recovered Rs 10 crore through satellite, music and other rights.



Anushka had earlier told a daily, "Prior to the film's release, If I tell you Pari is a love story, you will be surprised. But it is. It's not something which you can define or confine to one genre. Horror's always a treatment and atmospheric horror is just brilliant, which is what Pari is all about."

