 »   »   »  Parmanu First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

John Abraham's Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran hit the big screens this Friday. an ode to India's unsung heroes who came together despite all odds to make India a Nuclear Super Power, got a BIG thumbs up from the audience.

Reportedly, the film has clocked Rs. 4.82 crores on its opening day. Not only is this number higher than some of the other recent releases, it is even more special given the much awaited IPL semi-final last evening.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Limited promotions and IPL semi-final hits the biz of #Parmanu on Day 1... Yet, the wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Sat and Sun... Fri ₹ 4.82 cr [1935 screens]. India biz."



Speaking about the first day box office collections, John Abraham said, "Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I'm thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love. I am humbled and grateful to each one of them."



The actor was earlier quoted as saying by Indian Express, "The fact that the film has released is a miracle in itself, and it almost felt like how the nuclear testing of 1998 must have felt. They worked against time to make it happen, and we worked against time to release this film. I am a relieved person. I believe, that because Parmanu is based on a true story, this story must reach out to people. Sometimes films are made for commercial reasons, and sometimes a film is made because the story needs to be told. And Parmanu is a story that needs to be told.



He had further added, "One has to think about commerce. I think we have cut the cloth according to the length. We have budged the film rightly. One needs to get a right partner on-board, but unfortunately, since I didn't have a right partner, I had to face some issues. It is not only me, films like Kedarnath, Fanney Khan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and many others had to face these issues too. I was at the end of collateral damage of it, but I had decided to call a spade a spade. My credibility was at stake, and the honourable High Court validated exactly what I had gone through and I am thankful to them, and Judge Kathawala for awarding speedy justice to this film."



Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani and is produced by JA Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions. Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment is its All India Distributor.



