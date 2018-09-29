 »   »   »  Pataakha First Day Collection: Sanya Malhotra-Radhika Madan Starrer Gets A Lukewarm Start!

Day Box Office Collection (in rupees) 1 90 lakhs

Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story, 'Do Behenein' released on Friday. The film starring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover received a thumbs up from the critics. However, speaking about the box office collection, Pataakha began on a dull note with an opening of 90 lakhs.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Pataakha Fri ₹ 90 lakhs [875 screens]. India biz... Had a lukewarm start at the start of Day 1 and should grow over the weekend... However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low."

Sanya Malhotra has been receiving immense appreciation for her outstanding performance. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to social media to praise the actress saying, "One of the most outstanding films I have seen in a long time. So proud of you meri ladki @SanyaMalhotra." Sanya's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh gave a shoutout to her saying, "How amazing is @SanyaMalhotra. You killed it! So proud of you Sanya."

