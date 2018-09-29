 »   »   »  Pataakha First Day Collection: Sanya Malhotra-Radhika Madan Starrer Gets A Lukewarm Start!

Related Articles
|Day
|Box Office Collection (in rupees)
|1
|90 lakhs
Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story, 'Do Behenein' released on Friday. The film starring Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover received a thumbs up from the critics. However, speaking about the box office collection, Pataakha began on a dull note with an opening of 90 lakhs.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Pataakha Fri ₹ 90 lakhs [875 screens]. India biz... Had a lukewarm start at the start of Day 1 and should grow over the weekend... However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low."
Sanya Malhotra has been receiving immense appreciation for her outstanding performance. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to social media to praise the actress saying, "One of the most outstanding films I have seen in a long time. So proud of you meri ladki @SanyaMalhotra." Sanya's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh gave a shoutout to her saying, "How amazing is @SanyaMalhotra. You killed it! So proud of you Sanya."
Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about the film-
Harshita @harshita60984
"Have watched #Pataakha...really it was great fun to see my fav. @WhoSunilGrover on big screen...apart from this the movie was super awesome ,very realistic,different from other movies."
shakunt joshipura @sjoshipura
"#Pataakha is an entertaining war tale of two sisters , the metaphors and catchy characterisation keeps it lively even in the last 15 mins where the film feels stretched. @VishalBhardwaj delivers a raw enjoyable drama with super music and background score."
What's in a name @realorreel
"#Pataakha is such a brilliant film, signature @VishalBhardwaj black humour with those Spanish notes in the background, @sanyamalhotra07 and @radhikamadan01 blew my mind, you lose yourself in this world, it takes courage to take a wafer thin story and flesh it out like this."
Aakarsh @kamalaakarsh
"Just watched #Pataakha. What a film! Vishal Bharadwaj is a bloody genius. And screw national award for best actor - I think the government must give 2 National Awards for Best Actress this time..to both the lead actresses in the film. Phenomenal performance by both. Kudos!"
Vaibhav @Vaibhav254Verma
"Just go and watch #Pataakha for our Dangal girl @sanyamalhotra07 ..well she is not our Dangal girl anymore..her performance is just phenomenal..now can't wait to watch #BadhaaiHo. She is surely on roll.."