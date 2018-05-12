 »   »   » Raazi First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection! This Alia Bhatt Film Begins With A Bang

Raazi FIRST DAY Collection | Alia Bhatt | Vicky Kaushal | FilmiBeat

Alia Bhatt who has several power-packed performances to her credit is back with a bang! The actress's last release Raazi which is an espionage spy thriller hit the big screens yesterday and has received lot of glowing reviews from the critics.

People are raving about Alia Bhatt's stellar act with some calling it 'her best performance till date'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the spy thriller is based on Harinder Sikka's popular novel 'Calling Sehmat'.



Talking about the film, Raazi has raked in an opening collection of Rs. 7.53 crores on Day 1.



Considering it's a heroine-oriented film, buzz is it has done very well in the metros and collections in other major centres are also pretty good. Reportedly the numbers are growing with each show because of its exceptional word of mouth which works in the favour of the film.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Trade analyst shared the day one collection of Alia's film as he tweeted, "Power of SOLID CONTENT... #Raazi starts Day 1 with a BIG BANG... The EXCEPTIONAL word of mouth should result in a FANTASTIC opening weekend... Fri ₹ 7.53 cr. India biz."



Earlier while speaking to Indian Express Alia shared, " I had to create this character of Sehmat from scratch. Even when there is a book on Sehmat (Raazi is an adoption of Calling Sehmat by Harimder Sikka), I think it was a personal journey of cracking the character. We started cracking her character on a very basic level. For me it happened when I learnt how she spoke as the way people speak, it depicts their personalities."



On the other hand when asked why she choose to do Raazi, Alia revealed to another daily, "I had not read the book when Meghna came to me about a year-and-a-half ago. There was just a basic one-line story idea. I told her that this is something that I would love to do. Usually, we green light a script, but in my head, I had agreed to do Raazi even without the script. It's a true story, and when I heard the turn of events, I had goosebumps. I couldn't believe it.



Then, they came back to me and I read the first 20 pages of the story and I knew that if I want to do that one film a year that challenges me, this is that film. Actors want to do that one big Hindi film every year, but I want to do that one film that will completely challenge me and turn everything upside down. It happened with Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and now with Raazi."



