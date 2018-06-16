 »   »   »  Race 3 Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection: This Salman Khan Film Scores Big!

In recent times, Salman Khan's name has been synonymous with an Eid release at the cinema halls. This year, the superstar had one of the most awaited flicks of 2018, Race 3 hitting the theatrical screens. While the ensemble film hasn't received much of a kind word from the critics, it kickstarted its box office journey with a bumper opening.

Race 3 emerged as the biggest opener of 2018 so far with Rs. 29. 17 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Fri ₹ 29.17 cr. India biz... With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS.



Speaking about Day 2 box office, early stimates suggest that the film has minted Rs. 30+ crores on Saturday.



Meanwhile, here's how the Twitteratti have reacted to this Salman Khan starrer. Check it out right away here-



