 »   »   »  Race 3 Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection: This Salman Khan Film Scores Big!

    In recent times, Salman Khan's name has been synonymous with an Eid release at the cinema halls. This year, the superstar had one of the most awaited flicks of 2018, Race 3 hitting the theatrical screens. While the ensemble film hasn't received much of a kind word from the critics, it kickstarted its box office journey with a bumper opening.

    Race 3 emerged as the biggest opener of 2018 so far with Rs. 29. 17 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Fri ₹ 29.17 cr. India biz... With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS.

    Speaking about Day 2 box office, the film has struck big on Day 2 as well. Taran wrote on his Twitter handle, "#Race3 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2 [Sat]... #Eid festivities give MASSIVE BOOST to its biz... Day 3 [Sun] should score BIG NUMBERS yet again... ₹ 100 cr+ weekend on the cards... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr. Total: ₹ 67.31 cr. India biz."

    Meanwhile, here's how the Twitteratti have reacted to this Salman Khan starrer. Check it out right away here-

    Poonam Pandey @iampoonampandey

    Trolling is fun but one should APPRECIATE the hard work and soul which the entire cast and crew try to put in a film . They just want HAPPY FACES outside the theatre , irrespective of their film breaking records . #race3 long way to go @remodsouza @BeingSalmanKhan

    DHAVAL BDP @BDP_9

    The dialogue that Salman said in Race3 "Yeh race zindgi ki race hain, kisi ki zindgi leke hi khatam hogi" is actually meant for audience. #Race3 #SalmanRace3 #Race3ThisEid #Race3review #Race3InCinemas

    Ashwini Kumar @techguruashwin

    "Watched #Race3 didn't like the music, was poorest since #Jaiho Story was good but direction & cast was very very bad @remodsouza Wanted to watch it bcz i am a @BeingSalmanKhan fan but hoping for a better content in #Bharat."

    Ashish @A7257920449

    "#Race3 awesome movie #EidMubarak meh iss se bahter kuch ho nhi sakta tha hum logo k liyee Thank uhh @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline & @ShahDaisy25 aap logo ne bhi bahoot accha takar di hai #ladke ko Well done @remodsouza Lots of love."

    Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

    Salman Khan's entry is welcomed with seetis and claps..what a presence !! #Race3

    tiger azmi @iamazmi383

    "Done with #race3 Movie itni bhi buri nahi hai 2nd half is very good Dont know why critics dont like the movie Should do easly 250cr at box office."

    Abhilash Dutta @AbhilashDutta17

    "People who survived after watching #Race3 are to be announced mutants.."

    Amit Dadhich @12354

    "Race3 For no rhyme or reason this part was made, not even the character names are same. It's a perfect example of lousy writing & filmmaking, takes you back to the 80's where Hindi Cinema sufferered along with the audience. No shade of dark (except shades worn by characters)."

