 »   »   »  Race 3 Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Unaffected, Stands Tall As A Rock!

Pawan Kumar ‏ @ImPawan62

"@remodsouza Ek hit movie k liye kya chahiye? @karanjohar you need good script,some heart touching music aur kuch zabardast performances KS :agar ye sab na ho to KJo #SalmanKhan ..when u have him u don't need anything else. He is one man army #Race3."



Ahmed ‏ @heyitskalim

"Either Shah Rukh Khan fans are very poor or they just pirate his movies. look at #Race3 earnings. Agar itni bakwas movie h toh dekhne kon gaya be?"



Aashi ‏ @bun_cutie

"#RACE3 has collected money till now due to the hype n stardom of Salman. Now it will all be on WOM so interesting to see collections from now onwards."



KRKBOXOFFICE ‏@KRKBOXOFFICE

"Film #RACE3 has become the most trolled film in the history and still done good business during the weekend, so salute to loyal fans of Salman khan who can watch any film of Bhai jaan."



Puneet @punsjham18

"#Race3 earned more than 100 cr. in 3 days. Its again proved that Twitter negetivity,trolling is nothing. Everything depends on audience who watch the film. Inse darne ki jarurat nhi h ,inse ldne ki jarurat nhi h ,na hi inhe serious lene ki jarurat h."



Ningombam Luxmi ‏@NingombamLuxmi

"#Race3 106.47 cr in just 3 days #Race3BiggestWeekend2018 congratulations #Race3Biggest2018Opener hope it will break all the records All The Best @BeingSalmanKhan and #Race3 will be ur 4th 300+cr film hope for the best.MAY GOD BLESS U ALWAYS."



Half Eaten Pizza!!! @IshqWala_Luv

"#Race3 crossed 10cr mark till now. night shows are gng good. End of the day it might touch n go 16cr mark. Movie passed the crucial monday."



Arfat Shaikh ‏@MrSmartbeast

"#Race3 Weekend : 106cr .Fifth salman khan movie to cross magical 100cr nett in three days weekend .No stars of India can match is aura and stardom .Even greater stardom than amitabh bachan ,rajesh khanna and srk .Thanks to his fans. @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3BiggestWeekend2018."



Vas @Vasanth1212

"Dear Haters, If you believe #Google's algorithm to be fact, for making @BeingSalmanKhan as #worst bollywood actor, you should check out the stars who are below him when you search for #Best bollywood actor. So, people, get laid or at least get a life."



Complete Box Office Collections

Fri Rs 29.17 Cr, Sat Rs 38.14 Cr, Sun Rs 39.16 Cr. Total - ₹ 106.47 Cr

