 »   »   »  Race 3 Wednesday (6 Days) Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Maintains The Momentum!

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has stood the test of time on the weekday despite getting a lot of bad reviews from critics and collected Rs 130 Crore at the box office in its fifth day after its release. The best part about the movie is that it crossed Rs 100 Crore on its first weekend itself and is going strong even till date. While the weekday collection started to dip as the days pass, the numbers are still impressive and this shows Salman Khan's true star power.
Race 3 is expected to collect Rs 7-10 Crore at the box office on Wednesday (6 Days) and going by the larger picture, it's still a good amount in terms of collections. Also, now that the weekend is just a few days away, the movies collection is expected to raise to a higher level than the weekdays. Also, check out what the audience has to say about Race 3 box office collection below...
Ashish @iAshishPunjabi
"After So Many Negative Reviews and Criticism, Race 3 Has Crossed 100cr Mark. This Shows Us the Perfect Example of Never Underestimating Power of Stupid People in Large Groups!!"
Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI
"After So Many Negative Reviews and Criticism, Race 3 Has Crossed 100cr Mark. This Shows Us the Perfect Example of Never Underestimating Power of Stupid People in Large Groups!!"
Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI
"More Dont understand y Salman fans demean other stars stardom. We agree Salman is a megastar but he is nt d only 1. #Race3 will do max 180-200 cr on 4600 screens on EID. Hrithik bang bang did 180 cr in a clash, SRK dilwale 150 cr in 2500 screens with a clash. Ajay G4 200 with a clash."
Navneet Mundhra @navneet_mundhra
"RACE 3 is distributed by Salman Khan all over the country barring a couple of territories which he has given to Rajshri on a commission. So everyone - from producers, distributors to exhibitors - in the chain has made money. Overall, a profitable venture for everyone associated."
Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI
"#Race3 has completely crashed today. Wednesday collections will come in the range of 5-6 cr nett. Race-3 is Salman Khan 3rd flop on national holiday solo release after #JaiHo & #Tubelight (1 National holiday & 2 festival release) . Now all eyes on #Bharat next EID."
Daisy Shah Fanclub @DaisyShahFan1
"Daisy ma'am with Salman-Jai Ho flop,Race 3 flop Daisy ma'am without Salman-Hate Story 3( super hit) Daisy ma'am is self-made but haters give her success credit to Salman."
Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI
"#Race3 Wednesday- early morning shows got cancelled at some circuits because of no audience. Today morning shows commenced with 10-12% occupancy across India."
Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI
"#RACE3 producers just messaged ₹ 12 cr nett collection on Tuesday to many senior trade analyst & portals. They are hesitating to post it on twitter as manipulation is approx 4 cr for Tuesday. Let see when they tweet."
Africa Ke Jungalon Ki Zehreeli Titli @thickskinnedaf
"This is like Salman Khan winning an Oscar for Race 3 #BestActor #GoldAwards2018."
