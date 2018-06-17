 »   »   »  Race 3 First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Is UNAFFECTED By Bad Reviews

Anuj Radia @TheAnujRadia

"It's an INSULT to us, as the audience, to watch a film which has zero logic, Woden acting & auto-tuned music, all in the name of an action entertainer. Making a film is not just about throwing money at it. #Race3 is so bad it could become its own parody. Horrendous!" [sic]



harsule choudhary‏ @iharsule

"@BeingSalmanKhan being a faithful fan am really happy to witness such huge collections of #Race3 but deep in my heart am not happy to watch you in such films without content. Request u to not take fans for granted and do films with reputed directors and co-stars." [sic]



Bombay Da Launda @niravshood

"@BeingSalmanKhan did a guest appearance in #Race3 it seems. A movie made to show how #bobbydeol has got into shape. Being a @BeingSalmanKhan fan disappointed to the core. Will suggest kindly stop promoting actors who are nt doing that great & make a movie with him being in center." [sic]



Rahul Sheokand @rahulsheokand07

"The end of the world is near because people are choosing movie to watch #Race3 instead of #ParmanuTheStoryOfPokhran @ParmanuTheMovie ... !!!" [sic]



𝔏𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔨𝔢𝔰 𝔶𝔬𝔲 @Cursed_Child_

"#Race3 was disappointing for me & I cn't appreciate it but regardless it's a sheer delight to watch how much SK movies are celebrated by the masses! No other star has ever achieved this unimaginable euphoria surrounding the theatres with the crowd dancing & whistling like crazy." [sic]



Sneha Baluni @SnehaBaluni

"Just watched #Race3 and its a baseless and waste of money movie. @remodsouza why did you make such a bullshit movie. @BeingSalmanKhan i beleive you deserve better than this shit.' [sic]



#Race3 Winning Hearts @Asiff__

"'Bhais movies r forgotten overnight, no one remembers them, ppl must remember your work blah blah" Bhai has given a befitting reply to them. #Race3 will b remembered for generations. ppl will narrate the survival n Horror tales to their children n Grandchildren. Hail Bhai." [sic]



nitaish @Nit2Aish

"This type of love no one #Superstar get as like @BeingSalmanKhan gets . But u proving again again &again that our hard earn money don't matter u by doing this type of film #Race3. After watching this #PRDP is best film coz the film have family Values ." [sic]



Nouman Hassan @NoumanH82070115

"@remodsouza just signed up for you..just to say..don't you dare to direct a movie again..stick to choreography or even leave that.. You totally ruined #race3 ..worst film Bollywood have made in recent times.." [sic]



Secular Rahu @secularrahu8

"Actually #Race3 is brain #FitnessChallenge from salman Khan to all of us." [sic]

