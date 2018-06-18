English
Race 3 First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Is UNAFFECTED By Bad Reviews

    Race 3 FIRST Weekend Collection | Salman Khan | Bobby Deol | Jacqueline Fernandez | FilmiBeat

    Race 3 has taken India by storm as the box office collections of the movie is mind-blowing. The film which stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Del, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem has performed really well, despite receiving negative reviews. (That defines the stardom and craze for Salman Khan.)

    Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 earned Rs 29 Crore on day one and witnessed a boost on Saturday as it earned Rs 38 Crore. And if you're a Salman Khan fan, then you will be glad to know that the film has officially entered Rs 100 Crore club as it earned Rs 39 Crore on Sunday.


    Interestingly, despite getting negative reactions from the audiences after watching Race 3, the film is raking moolah at the box office. Check out the recent audience reaction after watching Race 3..

    Anuj Radia @TheAnujRadia

    "It's an INSULT to us, as the audience, to watch a film which has zero logic, Woden acting & auto-tuned music, all in the name of an action entertainer. Making a film is not just about throwing money at it. #Race3 is so bad it could become its own parody. Horrendous!" [sic]

    harsule choudhary‏ @iharsule

    "@BeingSalmanKhan being a faithful fan am really happy to witness such huge collections of #Race3 but deep in my heart am not happy to watch you in such films without content. Request u to not take fans for granted and do films with reputed directors and co-stars." [sic]

    Bombay Da Launda @niravshood

    "@BeingSalmanKhan did a guest appearance in #Race3 it seems. A movie made to show how #bobbydeol has got into shape. Being a @BeingSalmanKhan fan disappointed to the core. Will suggest kindly stop promoting actors who are nt doing that great & make a movie with him being in center." [sic]

    Rahul Sheokand @rahulsheokand07

    "The end of the world is near because people are choosing movie to watch #Race3 instead of #ParmanuTheStoryOfPokhran @ParmanuTheMovie ... !!!" [sic]

    𝔏𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔨𝔢𝔰 𝔶𝔬𝔲 @Cursed_Child_

    "#Race3 was disappointing for me & I cn't appreciate it but regardless it's a sheer delight to watch how much SK movies are celebrated by the masses! No other star has ever achieved this unimaginable euphoria surrounding the theatres with the crowd dancing & whistling like crazy." [sic]

    Sneha Baluni @SnehaBaluni

    "Just watched #Race3 and its a baseless and waste of money movie. @remodsouza why did you make such a bullshit movie. @BeingSalmanKhan i beleive you deserve better than this shit.' [sic]

    #Race3 Winning Hearts @Asiff__

    "'Bhais movies r forgotten overnight, no one remembers them, ppl must remember your work blah blah" Bhai has given a befitting reply to them. #Race3 will b remembered for generations. ppl will narrate the survival n Horror tales to their children n Grandchildren. Hail Bhai." [sic]

    nitaish @Nit2Aish

    "This type of love no one #Superstar get as like @BeingSalmanKhan gets . But u proving again again &again that our hard earn money don't matter u by doing this type of film #Race3. After watching this #PRDP is best film coz the film have family Values ." [sic]

    Nouman Hassan @NoumanH82070115

    "@remodsouza just signed up for you..just to say..don't you dare to direct a movie again..stick to choreography or even leave that.. You totally ruined #race3 ..worst film Bollywood have made in recent times.." [sic]

    Secular Rahu @secularrahu8

    "Actually #Race3 is brain #FitnessChallenge from salman Khan to all of us." [sic]


