 »   »   »  Race 3 Box Office Prediction: Will Salman Khan's Film Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In Its First Weekend?

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is yet to release but it seems that the movie will break all the box office records of his previous films. It is expected to do a huge business at the ticket windows. There are reports that the satellite and digital rights of the movie are sold for a whopping Rs 130 Crore (which is more than the film's budget) to a major television network. Not just that, this Eid release has witnessed a never-seen-before demand for advance bookings.
As per a report in Mid-Day, "Places like Nagpur, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jabalpur and Korba have recorded excellent advance bookings, while Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, and parts of Madhya Pradesh are pretty strong. When the film opens on Friday, it is sure to be a super hit, there are no second thoughts about it. In just a couple of hours on Day 3 of the advance bookings, two major Delhi theatres have recorded advance collections of more than Rs 20 lakh.'' Also read what trade analyst Atul Mohan has to say about the box office prediction of Race 3.
This Remo D'souza Directorial Will Get A Big Opening
He told HT, "At the end of the day, it's the content that does the talking, but one thing is for sure that Race 3 is going to get a big opening. I am expecting a Rs 100 crore plus figure in first three days.''
The First Day Business Would Be
''The opening day collection should be in the range of Rs 30-35 crore. After that, it will be all about content. Tiger Zinda Hai sustained the momentum even after the first weekend. Tubelight's graph drastically came down after three days."
Widest Release
"Race 3 is going to be one of the widest releases Bollywood has ever seen. The makers are looking at approximately 4200 screens in India, may be more than that."
More Screens In USA & UK
"Bollywood films are getting far more number of screens in the USA and the UK. A few years back, we were allotted 150 odd screens in the USA and 50-75 screens in Britain. It's almost double now."
Overseas Market
"Some new markets have also opened up. Last few films of Salman Khan films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Tubelight opened really well. He has become one of the darlings of the overseas markets. Hindi movies are looking beyond the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. New areas like Malaysia, Singapore and European countries like Germany and Norway are fetching really good money now."
For The Uninitiated
Race 3 is also Bollywood's first action movie to have a 3D release. Apart from Salman Khan, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.
