 »   »   »  Race 3 First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Eid Saves Salman Khan Starrer From Being A Disaster

The much awaited film of Salman Khan has already hit the theatres and we know you guys are very eager to know how much the film managed to earn on its opening day at the Indian box office. Race 3 failed to impress critics much and the film has garnered more negative reviews. However, it's a known fact that 'Bhai' fans hardly care about reviews as they love to cherish Salman's presence on screen!
As of now, the official numbers of Race 3's box office collection is not out but trade analyst Girish Johar had presumed that film's is expected to earn Rs 30 Crore on Friday - credits advance booking of the film and festival time.
On a similar note, check out the recent audience's reaction post watching Race 3 and it's anything but flattering!
Arnab Das @dasarn04
"#race3 #race3review mindless, storyless!!!! Watch if you don't have anything better to do! Not doing anything might be a better use of time!" [sic]
ab G @abhi991599
"@remodsouza I hope u have understood ur level... Nobody can compete Abbas mastan...U have not delivered even 1% of Race franchise ..U just gave #Race3ThisEid #Race3InCinemas #Race3 Taking @ShahDaisy25 was the biggest mistake..U cannot compare her with @deepikapadukone." [sic]
MANTOSH SINGH™ @iammtk777
#Race3 Genuine & honest review : #Dance+ episodes r far better than 3/4 part of this movie. rest is related to songs so no need to count. @remodsouza serious advise for u "Bhai dance se aage mat soch tere bas ka nhn hai". highly disappointed with @BeingSalmanKhan & entire cast." [sic]
Deepak Gupta @andgandg
"#Race3 A Truly Ensemble Must Watch Movie In 3D With Surround Sound With Smiling Crowds @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 @Saqibsaleem Go See Fall In Love With The Twins Which Is Core To & For Making Emotional Connect With The Action Musical Bonanza GetSetGo!" [sic]
Shrutian @yashrajsinhgadh
"#Race3 : Worst Movie Of the Year-With Worst Music Album Of the Year too. #Race3review 1.5/5 Boring Story, Worst Songs, Long Length, Average Acting, Physics Less Action, Made the Film Disaster... BO Collection Will Good Coz of Ramadan And #SalmanKhan #Race3WaaliEid #Race3Day." [sic]
Now @Salmansfighter
"Two back to back shows of #Race3 first one in 3D and next one in 2D enjoyed both of them bhai luks so dapper action quotient best of bollywod to many twist and thrills only disappointment is selfish song and daisy shah." [sic]
Sneha Hiro® @BachpanSeHiro
"Good things in #Race3: The twists after the interval, action scenes Anil's swag and Salman's stylish looks. That's it. These things might work in favour of the film. First day collections coming in are great. That too pre Eid @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #Race3InCinemas." [sic]
Jithu @Mindfreak1212
"#Race3 Trailer was just a warning...the 2.5 hrs yu spent in the theater u r eligible for Nobel Peace Prize." [sic]
wapnil Gujar @iamswap07
"#RACE3 is so fucking awful you'd actually want to go back and complete your office work which you left tbw." [sic]
Serje Allen @SergeAllen3
"#Race3 definitly beats both previous race and those fake fans still don't understand that this is totally different race so let #Race3 be mid your own bussiness it's non of your freaking busdiness." [sic]
