 »   »   »  Race 3 Tuesday (5 Days) Box Office Collection: Poor Reviews Pulls This Salman Khan Starrer Down

Blame the festival season or the blind craze for Salman Khan, the opening collection as well as the first weekend collection of Race 3 went all strong and collected over Rs 106 Crore. However, the movie witnessed a major downfall on Monday and collected only Rs 14 Crore and so far it has collected Rs 120 Crore.

It's a known fact if the films of Superstars like Salman/Shahrukh/Aamir Khan hit the theatres, the first weekend would surely be amazing! The film passes the litmus test when the weekdays start and 'reviews' play a major role in the increase of footfalls at the theatres.



Having said that, in Race 3's case, the film would have earned Rs 9-11 Crore today considering the fact that people would prefer watching movies on weekdays only if the reviews are exceptional.



Meanwhile, check out the recent reaction of audiences after watching Race 3:



Salim Hansa Velani‏ @NaniVelani "@BeingSalmanKhan Plz stop SALMANKHAN ROJGAR YOJNA. #race3 was blunder. Plz don't repeat it. Work with TOP class directors and actors." [sic]

Shirish @shirish_raval "Tie Pehn k kon fight karta hai ?? @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3 Wrost Movie Of 2018 @remodsouza #PaisaPadiGaya But Old Is Gold @AnilKapoor Superb Acting #NotEvenOneTimeWatch." [sic]

शाश्वत‏ @A_Nirgun "बॉबी देओल दूसरा राहुल गांधी हैं। इसका कैरियर बनाने के चक्कर में कई बैनर-डायरेक्टर-सुपरस्टार तबाह हो गए.. पर बंदा टस से मस ना हुआँ #Race3." [sic]

Arindam Panda‏ @iamarindampanda "Watched #Race3 for the 3rd time. Bhai Rocks." [sic]

All on #Bharat @Salman_sDevotee "Well written bhai, exactly what most of die hard Salman Sir's fans like me wanna say to him right now. Good BO numbers can't deny the fact that #Race3 was one of the worst(if not worst) movie of @BeingSalmanKhan in this decade Hope his selection of films will be better." [sic]

Ali Bu‏ @alibutt_real "#Race3 had weak content..so what?jab ap log son of sardar,dhoom 3 jesi movies ko higher collection de sakte ho toh why not #Race3. Plus salman har dafa apko bajrangibhaijaan jesi nhi de sakta.he s a human too. Just go watch enjoy. Why crying k achi thi or buri? Salmania all over." [sic]

Being Amrit Aulakh‏ @beingammyaolakh "Personally feel #Tubelight was way better then #Race3 Us mei km se Kam feel to tha BC Es mei ghanta kuch b nahi hai." [sic]

