 »   »   »  Race 3 Tuesday (5 Days) Box Office Collection: Poor Reviews Pulls This Salman Khan Starrer Down

Related Articles
- Race 3 Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Unaffected, Stands Tall As A Rock!
- Remo Out! Even After Getting Poor Reviews For Race 3, Salman Khan Starts Preparing For Race 4
- Salman Khan's Race 3 Gave Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez & Daisy Shah Their Own Box Office Record
- EXCLUSIVE: Thanks To Ranbir Kapoor! Katrina Kaif Is Getting Closer To Salman Khan & Family
- Race 3 First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Is UNAFFECTED By Bad Reviews
- Ranbir Kapoor HITS BACK At Salman Khan For His Comment 'Sanjay Dutt Should Play Himself In Sanju'
- Race 3 Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection: This Salman Khan Film Scores Big!
- The Fate Of New Shows Are Out! Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Gets Lesser Ratings Than Bigg Boss!
- Drop Everything Else & Check Out These Race 3 Dialogues That You Can Use In Your Daily Life!
- Race 3 First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Eid Saves Salman Khan Starrer From Being A Disaster
- Salman Khan Is A ZERO! Read To Know Why
- Salman Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s Ugly Spat Causes A Major Financial Loss For Boney Kapoor!
Blame the festival season or the blind craze for Salman Khan, the opening collection as well as the first weekend collection of Race 3 went all strong and collected over Rs 106 Crore. However, the movie witnessed a major downfall on Monday and collected only Rs 14 Crore and so far it has collected Rs 120 Crore.
It's a known fact if the films of Superstars like Salman/Shahrukh/Aamir Khan hit the theatres, the first weekend would surely be amazing! The film passes the litmus test when the weekdays start and 'reviews' play a major role in the increase of footfalls at the theatres.
Having said that, in Race 3's case, the film would have earned Rs 9-11 Crore today considering the fact that people would prefer watching movies on weekdays only if the reviews are exceptional.
Meanwhile, check out the recent reaction of audiences after watching Race 3:
Salim Hansa Velani @NaniVelani
"@BeingSalmanKhan Plz stop SALMANKHAN ROJGAR YOJNA. #race3 was blunder. Plz don't repeat it. Work with TOP class directors and actors." [sic]
Shirish @shirish_raval
"Tie Pehn k kon fight karta hai ?? @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3 Wrost Movie Of 2018 @remodsouza #PaisaPadiGaya But Old Is Gold @AnilKapoor Superb Acting #NotEvenOneTimeWatch." [sic]
शाश्वत @A_Nirgun
"बॉबी देओल दूसरा राहुल गांधी हैं। इसका कैरियर बनाने के चक्कर में कई बैनर-डायरेक्टर-सुपरस्टार तबाह हो गए.. पर बंदा टस से मस ना हुआँ #Race3." [sic]
Arindam Panda @iamarindampanda
"Watched #Race3 for the 3rd time. Bhai Rocks." [sic]
All on #Bharat @Salman_sDevotee
"Well written bhai, exactly what most of die hard Salman Sir's fans like me wanna say to him right now. Good BO numbers can't deny the fact that #Race3 was one of the worst(if not worst) movie of @BeingSalmanKhan in this decade Hope his selection of films will be better." [sic]
Ali Bu @alibutt_real
"#Race3 had weak content..so what?jab ap log son of sardar,dhoom 3 jesi movies ko higher collection de sakte ho toh why not #Race3. Plus salman har dafa apko bajrangibhaijaan jesi nhi de sakta.he s a human too. Just go watch enjoy. Why crying k achi thi or buri? Salmania all over." [sic]
Being Amrit Aulakh @beingammyaolakh
"Personally feel #Tubelight was way better then #Race3 Us mei km se Kam feel to tha BC Es mei ghanta kuch b nahi hai." [sic]
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.