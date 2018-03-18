 »   »   » Raid Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

After the stupendous success of Golmaal Again last year, Ajay Devgn is back with yet another film. This time, it's based on a real life story and has him playing the role of an IT officer who wages a war against black money.

The film received a positive word of mouth from the critics. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "After an ordinary start in morning shows, Raid jumped post moon onwards...Evening/ night shows saw superb show...A double digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening...Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun...Fri Rs. 10.04 cr. India biz."



Speaking about its second day box office collections, it is estimated that Raid has grossing around Rs. 11 crores on Day 2.



Earlier Kajol who watched the film gave her review on Twitter by posting, "My review of Raid:- Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me!"



If Kajol loved the film, Raid gave some gyaan to their son. She further wrote, "Yugs review:- I learnt about income tax!"



While speaking about his role, Ajay had told a leading daily, "The character is very heroic but the struggle was that it is a real character. So we had to make a conscious effort to keep it real. Even if he has to say a punch line it should look like it is said by a real person. We have done our best to portray the character as realistically as possible, but now time will tell if the audience will like it."



Well Ajay, you need not worry for the audience has already given a thumbs up to your role!