 »   »   » Raid First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Raid Movie First Day Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn | Ileana D'Cruz | Saurabh Shukla

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid hit the theatrical screens this Friday. The film has the superstar playing the role of a no-nonsense income tax officer who wages a war against black money and is inspired by a true event.

Reportedly, the film got a decent start and got the occupancy rate of 15-20% in the morning shows, as per a Box Office India report. However the film picked up business in the evening and night shows. As per early estimates, the first day box office collection is around Rs. 10.5 crores.

Earlier while speaking about his role, Ajay Devgn said, "The character is very heroic but the struggle was that it is a real character. So we had to make a conscious effort to keep it real. Even if he has to say a punch line it should look like it is said by a real person. We have done our best to portray the character as realistically as possible, but now time will tell if the audience will like it."



