 »   »   » Raid First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid hit the theatrical screens this Friday. The film has the superstar playing the role of a no-nonsense income tax officer who wages a war against black money and is inspired by a true event.

Reportedly, the film got a decent start  and got the occupancy rate of 15-20% in the morning shows, as per a Box Office India report. However the film picked up business in the evening and night shows. As per early estimates, the first day box office collection is around Rs. 10.5 crores.

Earlier while speaking about his role, Ajay Devgn said, "The character is very heroic but the struggle was that it is a real character. So we had to make a conscious effort to keep it real. Even if he has to say a punch line it should look like it is said by a real person. We have done our best to portray the character as realistically as possible, but now time will tell if the audience will like it." 

Meanwhile, also check out how few recent films fared on Day 1 at the box office-

Hate Story 4

This erotic thriller starring Karan Wahi, Urvashi Rautela, Vivaan Bhatena and Ihana Dhillon had an opening collection of Rs. 3.76 crore.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luv Ranjan's tale of 'bromance vs romance' had minted Rs. 6.42 crores on its first day of release.

Pari

Anushka Sharma's spooky fest 'Pari' had grossed Rs. 4.36 crores on Day 1.

Aiyaary

This Sidharth Malhotra- Manoj Bajpayee starrer had minted an opening collection of Rs. 3.36 crores.

PadMan

Akshay Kumar's Padman which revolved around the topic of menstruation had earned Rs. 10. 26 crores on Day 1.

Padmaavat

After lot of controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padman starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor had hit the big screens. The period film had an impressive opening collection of Rs. 24 crores.

