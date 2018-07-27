 »   »   »  Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Opens Poorly At Box Office!

Day Box Office Collection (In Rupees) 1

The third instalment from Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster' franchise titled 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' released in theatres on Friday. The film has Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahi Gill reprising their roles from the previous two parts while Sanjay Dutt and Chitrangda Singh are the new addition to the cast. The film has received a nay from most section of the critics and has registered low occupany rate on Day 1.



Going by the early reports, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 opened poorly at the box office. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 opened with disastrous 8-10% occupancy in the morning shows across India. #MissionImpossibleFallout opens well." In yet another tweet he wrote, "Initial reports of #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 suggests that this film will be discontinued from most of the theaters after the weekend."



Speaking about the film, Chitrangda Singh was earlier quoted as saying, "I was scheduled to meet Sanjay Singh Chauhan, who has written this film. I was meeting him as I wanted him to write something for me. During a casual conversation he informed that he was currently busy writing SBG 3. I don't know whether he discussed with Tigmanshu or not but the next thing I know, I got a call from Tigmanshu seeking a meeting. I don't know how I was looking that day but I distinctly remember him telling me agar tum aise dikhogi to tum Suhani ban sakti ho (If you look like this, you can play Suhani)."



She further added, "I had asked the same question: whether people will remember Suhani's character. Tigmanshu's only reply was that I should wait and see. The idea was to blend into this world as most of the characters are already established. He was so confident that he only told me to say the dialogues in the correct manner and leave the rest to him. He has got an eye on everything."