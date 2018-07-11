 »   »   »  Sanju Box Office Collection Day 12: The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Is Unstoppable

Related Articles
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is simply unstoppable at the box office as it continues to rake in big amounts for a weekday. The second Tuesday (Day 12) saw the movie collecting close to Rs 8 Crore and it's a good and impressive figure for a non-holiday weekday. The total collection for Sanju stands at Rs 282.50 Crore and might reach the Rs 300 Crore mark at the box office in the second week itself.
A lot of movies, despite having the biggest of stars, fizzles out after the second weekday but the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is still standing as tall as a rock. We guess the third weekend will give the Sanjay Dutt biopic another boost and take its box office numbers much higher. Previously, several trade analysts had predicted that Sanju will easily cross the Rs 300 Crore mark at the box office and it looks like their prediction will turn out to be true in just a few days.
Sanju Day 11 Collections
Also, Sanju ended up collecting Rs 9.25 Crore at the box office yesterday on its second Monday (Day 11). It's a pretty big number for a Monday, folks!
Plundered The Box Office
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju crossed the Rs 200 Crore mark in its first week itself and stood the test of time during the weekdays.
Sanju Is A Record Setter!
Sanju crossed the Rs 100 Crore mark in its first weekend itself which shows the audiences' approval and was even applauded by several critics for its brilliant screenplay.
Ranbir's Upcoming Movies
Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in Brahmastra and will begin shooting for the movie soon. He will also star co-star with Ajay Devgn in another movie as well which is slated to hit the theatres in December 2020.