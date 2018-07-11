 »   »   »  Sanju Box Office Collection Day 12: The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Is Unstoppable

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is simply unstoppable at the box office as it continues to rake in big amounts for a weekday. The second Tuesday (Day 12) saw the movie collecting close to Rs 8 Crore and it's a good and impressive figure for a non-holiday weekday. The total collection for Sanju stands at Rs 282.50 Crore and might reach the Rs 300 Crore mark at the box office in the second week itself.

A lot of movies, despite having the biggest of stars, fizzles out after the second weekday but the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is still standing as tall as a rock. We guess the third weekend will give the Sanjay Dutt biopic another boost and take its box office numbers much higher. Previously, several trade analysts had predicted that Sanju will easily cross the Rs 300 Crore mark at the box office and it looks like their prediction will turn out to be true in just a few days.

