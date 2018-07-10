 »   »   »  Sanju Box Office Collection Day 11: The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Refuses To Slow Down!

Basking In The Glory Of Sanju!

Ranbir Kapoor is back with a bang in Sanju as several critics praised his performance in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Truly, it was one of Ranbir Kapoor's best ever!



Holidaying In Paris

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Paris along with his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and is expected to be back soon.



Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Movies

As soon as he's back, Ranbir Kapoor will begin shooting for his upcoming movie Brahmastra and has another movie with Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.



Another Run With Rajkumar Hirani?

Rumours are doing the rounds that Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani will get together for another project. If that happens, it will be another blockbuster as well.



Being Lucky Twice!

Rajkumar Hirani has worked with Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan twice and both the movies have been blockbuster hits. From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S to Lage Raho Munna Bhai with Sanjay Dutt to 3 Idiots and PK with Aamir Khan, all of them have worked wonders. We hope Ranbir Kapoor will follow suit.

