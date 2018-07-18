 »   »   »  Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor To Break The Highest Record Of Salman Khan; Rivalry To Get Intense

Vijay Singh On Sanju's Achievement

Speaking of Sanju breaking records at the box office, co-producer Vijay Singh told Times Now, "Sanju has now become the No.1 film of 2018. It gives me a lot of pleasure is that it has come from the No.1 studio in Bollywood today. That's a big achievement."



'Sanju To Become Third Bollywood Film Ever'

"Moreover, we have already become the fifth largest Bollywood film ever and I think the film is going to land as the No.3 Bollywood film ever. Then obviously, we've entered the 300 crore club. It's the first one for us (Fox Star Studios)."



Sanju Also Marks The Biggest Monday Record At BO

"Considering we didn't have a holiday weekend, I think the film has really over delivered. Also, it was also a UA (certified) film. Normally, the films that go out (internationally) are U films.



We've had the biggest weekend of Rs 120 crore, we had the biggest Monday of Rs 25 crore and so on. When you see this in the context of no holiday, it's just astounding. It's the biggest film ever for Pakistan and Australia and the second biggest for US."







What Makes Ranbir Kapoor A Phenomenal Star Despite Delivering A Series Of Flop?

Speaking of the same, he said, "He has two things. Firstly, even in the films that have bombed, his performances have always been good. Secondly, he has a star charisma. He delivers in every film."



He Further Added..

"I don't think you can ever say he did not deliver with his performance. He's that rare actor who is very good at his craft. And people are also appreciating the fact that he is pushing the envelope. He's not taking easy decisions. I think his time has come now."



Vijay Singh Collaborating With Ranbir Despite The Massive Failure Of Bombay Velvet

"We have demonstrated our commitment for Ranbir Kapoor no doubt. We have always believed in him as an actor. I think the world believes in him.



It's not just us. It just comes down to some choices he's made that have not been right. With Sanju's performance and the numbers we've delivered, I think Ranbir is back big time."







Vijay Singh On Rajkummar Hirani

"Having got to know Raju really well, I think he is exactly who you see. There's no shade of him that he is holding back.



He has great commitment to his craft. He is not rushing out with a film. Sanju was to release early on in April, on a holiday weekend, but we decided to wait became the film needed more time."



