 »   »   »  Sanju First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Most INSANE Moolah For A Ranbir Kapoor Movie Ever!

Sanju Will Be The Turning Point Of Ranbir's Career

Speaking of why Ranbir desperately needs a blockbuster in his kitty, trade analyst Akshaye Rathi told an entertainment portal, "Not just this film but the journey from this point onwards will be a game-changer for Ranbir Kapoor.



The kind of choices that he has made after this film, whether its Shamshera or Brahmastra, we are looking at a brand new Ranbir Kapoor who is thinking mainstream commercial cinema."







Ranbir Needs To Prove His Stardom

"Over the last 10 years, Ranbir was, kind of, proving to the world that he is a great actor. I don't think he needs to do that. He has proven that he is a phenomenal actor, one of the best in this country as of today. Now it's time for him to prove his stardom not acting chops."



We Do Agree With Mr Rathi!

"And I think with the kind of mainstream commercial films he is beginning to choose now, he is going to show the world what a star he is. Going by his choices, I bet he is going to be among the biggest stars this country has ever seen," added Mr Rathi.



Trade Analyst Komal Nahta On Sanju

"And so..... Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Fox Star Studios Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal & Vicky Kaushal's Sanju is off to an absolutely flying start. Morning shows phenomenal at most places.... 80%, 85%, even 90% collections in first show! Outstanding!!" [sic]



Taran Adarsh On Sanju

"#OneWordReview... #Sanju: M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E. Rating: ½ Powerful... Engaging... Emotional... Compelling... Rajkumar Hirani proves, yet again, he's a master storyteller... This one will be a MONSTROUS HIT." [sic]



Taran Adarsh On Ranbir kapoor

"Ranbir Kapoor... One actor... Multiple lives... Numerous awards... Ranbir's act in #Sanju will win him accolades, admiration and awards... Deserves brownie points for getting into the skin of the character and living the part earnestly... A knockout, 10 on 10 performance!" [sic]



Taran Adarsh On Rajkumar Hirani & Abhijat Joshi

"Making a biopic isn't child's play, but Hirani and co-writer Abhijat Joshi encompass pertinent episodes from Dutt's life to weave a spellbinding screenplay... #Sanju is an emotional journey... Goes beyond providing mere entertainment and emerges triumphant." [sic]



Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani in the lead roles, among others.





