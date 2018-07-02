 »   »   »  Sanju First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Report: This Ranbir Kapoor Film Sets Box Office On Fire!

Sanju FIRST Weekend Collection | Ranbir Kapoor | Sanjay Dutt | Rajkumar Hirani |FilmiBeat

Rajkumar Hirani's latest film Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has set the box office on fire with its record-smashing collections. Based on the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, the biopic has won the hearts of both, the critics and audience alike. Ranbir Kapoor's brilliant portrayal of Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani effective narrative has made it a winner at the box office.

Sanju collected Rs. 34. 75 crores on Day 1 and surpassed the opening day collections of all of Ranbir's previous releases. It minted Rs. 38.60 crores on Saturday taking it to a total of Rs. 38.60 crores. As anticipated, the audiences flocked to the theatres on Day 3 as well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Sanju sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience... Collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING... Has an EXCEPTIONAL ₹ 💯 cr+ opng weekend... Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz."

Sanju has surpassed the weekend opening collection of Tiger Zinda Hai (114.93 crores). Taran Adarsh further tweeted, "While #Sanju has crossed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #Race3 by a distance, it has also crossed the *extended weekend biz* of #Padmaavat by a margin... That's not all, #Sanju has also surpassed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #TigerZindaHai [₹ 114.93 cr]... AWESOME!"



He further wrote, "TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Weekend biz... 1. #Sanju ₹ 120.06 cr 2. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. 3. #Race3 ₹ 106.47 cr 4. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr 5. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr India biz."



Meanwhile here's what the Twitterati has to say about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju-



Pratibha Mehra @Irrfanomania "Bole toh Ranbir Kapoor ne Sabki faaaad di hai..What an actor! He owns the film completely. A flawed character played flawlessly. Special mention- Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal. Terrific actors, spellbound performance. #Sanju"

Aadil Mir @aadirmir21 "Fun thrill and emotions, thats how I describe #Sanju brilliant job by #RanbirKapoor @SirPareshRawal and wow for @RajkumarHirani @vickykaushal09 #AbijhatJhoshi. Will watch again... #VinodChopraFilms"

Ekta Ahuja @ektarishiahuja "#Sanju movie is a must watch. #Ranbeerkapoor has reached next level in his career by doing justice to #Sanjaydutt's biopic."

Pramod @pramodabuj "#Sanju An amazing bond between a father & his son. It shows how a Dad never loses hope on his son & helps him fight in life. Thank you @RajkumarHirani for making us laugh, cry, think & realize at the same time. Amazing work by #RanbirKapoor @SirPareshRawal @vickykaushal09."

Keval Asher @asherkeval "One word for @RajkumarHirani's #Sanju .. BRILLIANT... #RanbirKapoor steals the show and how .... Welcome back ROCKSTAR... Power packed performance... And @vickykaushal09's performance is also too Good.... Well supported by @deespeak @sonamakapoor @AnushkaSharma @SirPareshRawal."

Deepika Sharma @deepika2105 "@chintskap Rishi Sir .. The Kapoor legacy is in safe hands #RanbirKapoor #Sanju @RajkumarHirani What a cinema! Take a bow!"

Sanchit Maheshwari @Sanchit_VM "#Sanju what a movie !! a roller coaster of emotions ..keeps you gripped through the good 160 minutes. Every member of the lovely star cast is up the expectation... special mention for @vickykaushal09 ...impeccable performance boy...you have set new standards since masaan."

Arjun @TheArjunChabbra "#Sanju leaves such an impact. So many things to learn. So many positives from the movie. The plot is fantastic. Kudos to RK Hirani for penning down this story with ocean of emotions. You ll surely hug ur loved ones as the movie ends. Its a masterpiece. @RajkumarHirani"

