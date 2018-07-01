 »   »   »  Sanju First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection: This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Enters 100 Crore Club

Pratibha Mehra @Irrfanomania

"Bole toh Ranbir Kapoor ne Sabki faaaad di hai..What an actor! He owns the film completely. A flawed character played flawlessly. Special mention- Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal. Terrific actors, spellbound performance. #Sanju"



Aadil Mir @aadirmir21

"Fun thrill and emotions, thats how I describe #Sanju brilliant job by #RanbirKapoor @SirPareshRawal and wow for @RajkumarHirani @vickykaushal09 #AbijhatJhoshi. Will watch again... #VinodChopraFilms"



Ekta Ahuja @ektarishiahuja

"#Sanju movie is a must watch. #Ranbeerkapoor has reached next level in his career by doing justice to #Sanjaydutt's biopic."



Pramod @pramodabuj

"#Sanju An amazing bond between a father & his son. It shows how a Dad never loses hope on his son & helps him fight in life. Thank you @RajkumarHirani for making us laugh, cry, think & realize at the same time. Amazing work by #RanbirKapoor @SirPareshRawal @vickykaushal09."



Keval Asher @asherkeval

"One word for @RajkumarHirani's #Sanju .. BRILLIANT... #RanbirKapoor steals the show and how .... Welcome back ROCKSTAR... Power packed performance... And @vickykaushal09's performance is also too Good.... Well supported by @deespeak @sonamakapoor @AnushkaSharma @SirPareshRawal."



Deepika Sharma @deepika2105

"@chintskap Rishi Sir .. The Kapoor legacy is in safe hands #RanbirKapoor #Sanju @RajkumarHirani What a cinema! Take a bow!"



Sanchit Maheshwari @Sanchit_VM

"#Sanju what a movie !! a roller coaster of emotions ..keeps you gripped through the good 160 minutes. Every member of the lovely star cast is up the expectation... special mention for @vickykaushal09 ...impeccable performance boy...you have set new standards since masaan."



Arjun @TheArjunChabbra

"#Sanju leaves such an impact. So many things to learn. So many positives from the movie. The plot is fantastic. Kudos to RK Hirani for penning down this story with ocean of emotions. You ll surely hug ur loved ones as the movie ends. Its a masterpiece. @RajkumarHirani"

