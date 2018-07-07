 »   »   »  Sanju Friday (8 Days) Box Office Collection: This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Is Just Unstoppable!

Playing Sanju Was Both Terrifying & Exciting For Ranbir

In an interview with a leading tabloid, Ranbir had said, "It was my job as an actor to understand how this guy walks, how he talks. I would call Sanjay sir in the middle of the night, before the shoot, and ask him what he went through during a particular incident in his life. I would give my own interpretation to the script, but to hear it from the man himself is different."



When Ranbir Stole Sanjay Dutt's Perfume

While speaking to Mid-Day, he revealed, "Apart from marrying the director's mind, and really understanding the text, I do a lot of silly things - like, it may sound silly to you that I wear one perfume for every character [I play]. I have a very strong sense of smell, so when I smell that fragrance, it kind of connects me to that character. I went to his [Dutt's] house and stole his perfume! It's this really strong, macho perfume that I would never wear otherwise. Every AD on the set was like, "What are you wearing?" But it helped me stay in character!"



Ranbir On His Camaraderie With Dutt In Real Life

"Sanju sir would always tease me when I used to work out in his gym during Barfi, "Yeh kya movie kar raha hai, Barfi. Iske baad kya karega? Laddoo. Phir, peda? Body bana. Be a man. Hero ban." But he has a lot of affection for me. He would always say, "If there is a film made on me, then I would like you to do it!"



Ranbir On His Biggest Take-Away From Sanju

"I have lived Sanjay Dutt's life through this film, and when I was reading the script I had the same thought: what was going on in his mind. I am only acting out his role, trying to reach the truth through his acting, but my respect and admiration for him has doubled. Two sequences, in particular, stood out: the part where he lost his mother and the part where he lost his father. Re-living those moments for me was quite cathartic even for him. I really connected with them."



Ranbir Opens Up About His Equation With His Dad Rishi Kapoor

"He never really expresses what he feels about my work. He usually sees the films, three or four days before release and I'm really tense because he is so honest. Him also being an actor and such a fabulous actor, he will always have a good take. So (for Rockstar) he asked me "Woh end mein heroine mar gayi, ke wapas aa gayi?" And I said no it was her soul which came back, and he's like "Yeah yeah okay, bye."



When he saw Barfi he called me two days before the film released and said "Ya, tu acting toh theek kar leta hai, but stop doing these arty films" and he put the phone down. He's a hard critic to impress, so when Raju sent this video to me, it feels great at the end of the day when your parents are proud of the work that you do. But, post that video, he has never even mentioned it," the actor had told Film Companion when asked about his reaction on his dad getting emotional watching Sanju trailer.







Ranbir Doesn't Think Himself As Supremely Talented

While the young lad is considered to be a bright spark among the current crop of actors, he says, "I don't regard myself as supremely talented and I have to work hard for a film, I know my shortcomings. I know where I can be really bad, and I have been terrible in couple of my films, where I have probably worked 80% and not given my 100%.



Hit Hai Toh Fit Hain!

"I am not looking for good reviews or awards - a hit is the most important thing: as they say, "Hit hai to fit hai!." A good performance is not enough because, at the end of the day, a lot of money is needed for the making of a film. This is an industry, and a lot of people are involved here, and their livelihoods are all interconnected. This is the biggest lesson I have learned in 10 years: everybody should benefit from a film," Ranbir was quoted as saying in an interview.

