 »   »   »  Sanju Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection: This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Continues To Roar!

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is on a record-breaking spree. The film based on the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received a thumbs up from both, the critics and audience alike. With rave reviews pouring in for Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal's performance, Sanju is on fire at the box office. Sanju has even toppled Baahubali's record.

The film made it to the highest single day collection for any Bollywood film ever with minting Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday. Previously, this record was held by Baahubali 2 (Rs 46.50 cr). From becoming the highest opening day grosser to becoming the highest opening weekend earner for 2018, Sanju has given Ranbir Kapoor & Co. every reason to cheer.



This Ranbir Kapoor starrer continued to impress on Day 4 as well and passed the crucial Monday test with flying colors. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Non-holiday / working day... Reduced ticket rates on weekdays... Yet, #Sanju puts up a SPLENDID TOTAL on Day 4 [Mon]... This one is NOT going to slow down soon... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr. Total: ₹ 145.41 cr. India biz



Meanwhile, the love from the audience continues to pour in from Twitter. Check out what they had to share-



Nitesh oouch_potato "@SirPareshRawal (playing dutt saab) & @vickykaushal09 (playing kamlesh/kamli) are so good alongside Ranbir in d film that you will come out of d cinema hall thinking you watched "SUNIL ke SANJU ka KAMLI" & not #Sanju."

Krithika Sriram @kritssriram "#RanbirKapoor has given his career' best performance in #sanju He has perfected every aspect in this movie."

Justified_Jain @loopyaccountant "No ones life is easy #Sanju movie Taught me And the best part was sunil dutt teaching the script to sanjay dutt That was exceptionally awesome @duttsanjay @ranbeer"

Anirudh @massforareason "Sanju This s a masterpiece from the director! @duttsanjay you r so lucky in only one aspect sir.! You got a great dad!great friend! Great wife! @RanbirKapoorFC..! @RajkumarHirani osm movie! Of course you @duttsanjay great person which time realizes to everyone..."

Anushri Parwal @AnushriParwal "Whaaaaaaat a movie #Sanju Totally in awe of the amazing #RanbirKapoor Watch on guys, he is back."

Jannat @LiveYoLifeFree "Watched #Sanju today& I can't say it enough it was worth the watch Ranbir portrayed Sanjay Dutt amazingly & I seriously haven't #cried this much in a movie in forever. #iloveyou #SanjayDutt & #salute u for having the courage to speak the truth and share ur life with us."

Shailendra Sarswat @sarswat_sh "@vickykaushal09 Sir you were magnificent in #Sanju. A great performance! And just so you know, your Gujrati accent was more authentic than some of my gujju friends :p More power to you!"

