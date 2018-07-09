 »   »   »  Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju Refuses To Slow Down At The Box Office, Collects 265.48 Crores

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju is emerging unstoppable at the box office as the film rakes in a whopping 62.97 crores over the second weekend, taking the total collection to 265.48 crores. Maintaining a steady hold in its second weekend, Sanju collected 12.9 crores on Friday, 22.02 crores on Saturday, and 28.05 crores on Sunday, making the second-weekend collection 62.97 crores.

Breaking records at the box office, the Sanjay Dutt biopic emerged to be the highest opener of the year and is now all set to enter the coveted 300 crore club.



Rajkumar Hirani is touted to be the miracle filmmaker for his Midas touch. The director holds a record of blockbuster films, making him the most successful filmmaker of the industry.



Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.



While Sanjay Dutt's life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.



Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.



Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is running successfully all over.